Maldon Salt Revenue Hits £39.2 Million As German Rock Salt Controversy Grows

An investigation into Maldon Salt reveals the use of mined German rock salt in its production process, raising questions about labeling and traditional methods used by the heritage brand.

Maldon Salt, the prestigious heritage brand named after the Essex town where it is harvested, has reported a significant financial surge as revenue climbed to £39.2 million for the year ending March 2025.

This latest financial result marks a 16.5 per cent increase from previous years, accompanied by a slight 1.7 per cent rise in operating profit to nearly £12 million, demonstrating robust market demand despite ongoing scrutiny.

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The financial success comes amid a significant investigation by The Observer which uncovered that the company utilizes imported rock salt sourced from Germany during its manufacturing process.

Journalists spent three days monitoring the Longwick Farm facility on the north bank of the Blackwater Estuary, observing lorries delivering bags clearly marked with the branding of K+S, a German mining company and one of the world's largest salt producers.

Each delivery contained approximately 12 tons of salt, which the firm uses in a technique described as salt-on-salt to enrich seawater with minerals and strengthen salinity before evaporation.

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Maldon Salt defended its practices by stating that the company updated its website last Wednesday to explicitly describe the salt-on-salt production method for the first time in its history.

A spokesman for the brand emphasized that the company is the custodian of an ancient craft spanning 144 years, noting that the rock salt is essentially ancient sea salt added to seawater to maintain the distinctive pyramid-shaped flakes.

The company maintains that this long-established method gives Maldon its unique texture, a trait loved by cooks and chefs for generations, and insists its labeling complies with all applicable food-safety legislation.

Experts have raised concerns regarding transparency, with Andrea Sella, professor of chemistry at University College London, warning that once two sources of salt are blended, they become impossible to separate.

Andrew Fielding, co-author of The Salt Industry, argued that while the method is traditional, it should be fully disclosed to modern food production consumers to ensure they are aware of all ingredients.

Regulatory authorities have previously cleared the brand of wrongdoing, with Essex Trading Standards supported by the Food Standards Agency conducting investigations in 2019 and 2020.

These authorities concluded there were no failures in regulation, noting that there is no legal definition to differentiate one grade of salt from another in the UK market.

However, international standards differ significantly, particularly in Canada where strict labeling requirements prohibit calling mined salt sea salt, leading to some Maldon products being relabeled simply as Maldon Salt.

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TV chef Shivi Ramoutar previously championed the brand, stating that Maldon Sea Salt is the one item she would always take abroad, highlighting its status as a premium culinary essential.

The revelation of the German rock salt component adds a new layer of complexity to the brand's heritage narrative, challenging consumer expectations of a purely sea-harvested product.

The family-run firm, founded in 1882, announced plans earlier this year to expand its Longwick Farm operations to meet increased demand, particularly from export markets.

This expansion aims to capitalize on the brand's strong reputation for high-quality, hand-harvested flakes, which continue to drive sales despite the controversy surrounding its production methods.

The brand's ability to maintain high profits while facing questions about ingredient transparency underscores the enduring appeal of its specific taste and texture in the global market.

Maldon Salt continues to assert that its core story is one of place, craft, and legacy, arguing that the ancient sea salt used in the brine-making process remains integral to the final product.

As the company navigates these debates, it remains focused on its long-established techniques and the continued loyalty of chefs and consumers who value its distinctive pyramid-shaped flakes.