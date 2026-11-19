Maldon Salt and Cornish Sea Salt admitted to using imported rock salt from Germany and Europe. This revelation challenges their claims of purely British provenance for artisan sea salt.

Two of Britain's most iconic artisan sea salt brands have faced intense scrutiny after it was revealed that they rely on imported salt for their production processes. For decades, shoppers have paid a premium for products marketed with narratives of windswept British coastlines and traditional local heritage. However, recent disclosures have raised significant questions about the actual provenance of the salt found in these premium packaging designs.

Maldon Salt Uses German Rock Salt

Maldon Salt was the first brand to come under the spotlight after an investigation found the Essex-based company uses imported rock salt from Germany as part of its long-established production process. The distinctive pyramid-shaped flakes produced by this heritage brand have become a staple in restaurant kitchens and households across the United Kingdom. The investigation revealed that Maldon utilizes this imported material in its 'salt-on-salt' technique to create a stronger brine before the famous flakes are formed.

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The company maintains that its products remain '100 per cent sea salt flakes' and asserts that the technique has been used for generations. A spokesman for the brand stated that their method and techniques are part of their heritage as custodians of the ancient craft of salt making for 144 years. They explained that the rock salt used is ancient sea salt added to seawater, which they claim makes the final product entirely sea salt.

The spokesman further argued that this long-established method gives Maldon its distinctive flakes and unique texture that cooks, chefs, and fans have known for generations. The company emphasized that its products and labelling comply with all applicable food-safety and labelling legislation. Despite these assertions, the admission that rock salt from Germany is dissolved into seawater from the Blackwater Estuary has shaken consumer trust in the brand's local sourcing claims.

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Cornish Sea Salt Admits To European Imports

Days after the Maldon revelations, the Cornish Sea Salt Company admitted to using salt from Europe in its production process. The firm, which says its products are harvested from the waters off Cornwall's coast, acknowledged that its Cornish seawater brines are combined with natural sea salts sourced from other European coastal regions during production. The company has historically prized its minerals and flavour, often associated specifically with the Lizard Peninsula in Cornwall.

The Cornish Sea Salt Company stated that they have always been transparent about using carefully sourced natural sea salts from outside the UK to prepare their brines. They claimed that the other sea salts they use are carefully selected according to their mineral profiles and their ability to work with fresh Cornish seawater brines. The firm noted that this information has been available on their website for years.

The company explained that their production techniques are unique and were specifically developed to preserve the distinctive mineral composition and natural flavour characteristics of seawater from Cornwall's Lizard Peninsula. This admission has prompted wider questions about what consumers are actually buying when they choose premium British sea salt brands that market such strong local identities.

Rivals Emphasize Strict Local Sourcing

The disclosures have put a spotlight on rival producers and their sourcing claims, highlighting a divide in the artisan food industry. Halen Môn, the award-winning Welsh producer, holds Protected Designation of Origin status and has publicly emphasized that its crystals are produced using '100 per cent pure Anglesey seawater and absolutely nothing else'. This stance contrasts sharply with the admitted practices of Maldon and Cornish Sea Salt.

Blackthorn Scottish Sea Salt also insists that its products are made entirely from locally sourced seawater collected from Troon, located around six miles from its production site. This strict adherence to local sourcing serves as a counter-narrative to the recent controversies surrounding the larger heritage brands. The company continues to market its products based on this exclusive local provenance.

Furthermore, Isle of Skye Sea Salt Co said it was 'shocked' by the recent revelations in the sea salt industry. The company stated that all of its salt is produced on the Isle of Skye using seawater sourced exclusively from Loch Snizort, which is just metres from its production facilities. These competitors are using the controversy to reinforce their own commitments to purely local sourcing.

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Historical Context Of Sea Salt Scandals

The current controversy surrounding British sea salt brands echoes a similar scandal that rocked the artisan food industry nearly a decade ago. In 2017, Food Standards Scotland conducted investigations into Hebridean Sea Salt that yielded significant findings regarding import dependency. The regulator found that more than 80 per cent of the salt in Hebridean Sea Salt products 'did not originate in the Hebrides, but was imported table salt'. This past precedent suggests that the issue of provenance is a recurring challenge in the sector.

Additionally, a recent 700ft 'white mountain' created by Maldon Sea Salt's German supplier stands as a visual testament to the scale of international supply chains involved. The supplier is located in the German village of Widdershausen, illustrating the geographic disconnect between production and branding. The existence of such large-scale industrial operations in Germany underscores the industrial nature of what is often marketed as a traditional artisan craft.

Food influencer Claire Dinhut commented on the situation, stating that transparency is very important because it makes everything taste better when you actually know where it comes from. Her sentiment reflects the growing consumer demand for honesty in food sourcing. The revelations have forced a re-evaluation of marketing claims that equate premium pricing with purely local heritage.

The situation highlights the complexity of modern food supply chains and the gaps between marketing narratives and operational realities. While companies like Maldon argue that their methods are traditional and compliant with legislation, consumers are increasingly skeptical of vague definitions of 'sea salt'. The distinction between harvesting seawater directly and using imported rock salt as a brine booster is becoming a critical point of differentiation for artisan producers.

As the debate continues, the focus remains on the definitions used by regulatory bodies and companies to label their products. The tension between heritage branding and industrial sourcing methods is likely to influence purchasing decisions in the coming months. Consumers may increasingly look for explicit certifications or detailed sourcing information rather than relying on imagery of coastal landscapes to determine the origin of their salt.