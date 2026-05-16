Maldivian diver dies during recovery operations in Vaavu Atoll

Saint Major Mohamudhee, a Maldivian Coast Guard sergeant major, lost his life during deep-sea cave expedition recovery operations in the Maldives. His death comes after five Italian divers, including a scuba instructor and a renowned marine biologist, tragically perished in the Vaavu Atoll cave.

A diver has died while searching for the bodies of a group of Italians who perished during a deep-sea cave expedition in the Maldives. Sergeant Major Mohammed Mahudhee, of the Maldives Coast Guard, lost his life as recovery operations continued in the Vaavu Atoll on Saturday.

His death comes as a group of five Italian divers tragically lost their lives on Thursday while exploring a cave at a depth of 160ft in Vaavu Atoll, one of the atoll's most popular diving spots. Among the victims, a respected marine biologist, TV personality, and professor of Tropical Marine Ecology and Underwater Science at the University of Genoa named Monica Montefalcone and her 22-year-old daughter, Giorgia Sommacal, also died.

The excursion group, including Sergio Benedetti, a scuba diving instructor from Padua, and Federico Gualtieri from Omegna, had boarded the 'luxury' Duke of York yacht, and they disappeared near Alimatha. Maldivian authorities launched a major rescue operation after the incident on Thursday, deploying boats, aircraft, and dive teams to search the area





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Maldivian Diver Vaavu Atoll Death Italian Divers Duke Of York Yacht Cave Expedition

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