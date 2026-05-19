Maldivian cave diving mission to retrieve bodies after deadliest accidental dive

A dangerous mission in the Maldives has commenced to retrieve the bodies of victims from a cave diving incident, two died, and four others were found at 200ft below the water's surface. The operation will be based on diver rescue systems, using technical systems such as rebreathers.

The dangerous mission to retrieve the cave divers' bodies in the Maldives started on Tuesday following the loss of life of one rescue frogman. Four days later, tragedy struck after five Italians - a mother and daughter among them - died while attempting to explore caves at depths of around 165ft, resulting in the worst single diving accident in the history of the Indian Ocean nation.

A body of their instructor, Gianluca Benedetti, was found the following Monday. The operation to remove the remaining bodies will be hazardous as Benedetti was recovered at the mouth of the Thinwana Kandu cave (also known as Shark Cave), while the other four are in the cavern's third and final chamber.

'The mission is now moving to the next phase: yesterday the divers were able to locate the four bodies, and today we are starting the recovery,' Maldivian government spokesman Mohamed Hussain Shareef told RaiNews24. 'The plan is to hope to recover two of the four bodies, and the other two will perhaps be recovered tomorrow.

' The divers will face arduous conditions - first, navigating a 100ft corridor in a 5ft-7.5ft wide and nearly pitch-black chamber, and then descending 200ft deeply, guided only by light reaching the first chamber. The rescue operations will employ advanced technical systems including closed-circuit rebreathers. Divers Alert Network (DAN) Europe, which is leading the mission, states it is led by three technical and cave divers with international experience in search and recovery missions.

The groups involved are the Maldives National Defence Force (MNDF), Divers Alert Network (DAN) Europe, and the Maldivian defence forces and police. Shafraz Naeem, a Maldivian diving veteran, states that the entrance to the cave system is about 180ft deep with limited light, and suggests that if diving at these depths on blended air is risky, such a task on compressed air would be far-fetched.

Riccardo Gambacorta, a former diving instructor of one of the victims, states his belief that an unexpected incident may have occurred, leading to the divers' deaths, and rejects the suggestion that the divers were killed due to oxygen intoxication





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