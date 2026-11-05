Maldives Underwater Brawl Investigated After Chinese Instructor Attack

Maldives Legend Fleet and authorities investigate a violent underwater confrontation involving Chinese diver Xiao Du and local guides at Kuda Rah Thila. The incident sparked serious safety concerns among international tourists visiting the Indian Ocean resort nation.

A violent physical confrontation erupted 50ft beneath the surface at the Kuda Rah Thila dive site in the Maldives, prompting a formal investigation by national tourism and boating authorities. The incident involved Xiao Du, an off-duty Chinese diving instructor, and a group of local dive professionals from competing vessels.

Details of the Underwater Confrontation

Xiao Du alleges that he was diving with a friend when three other divers approached him near the reef. He explained to local media that the dive site was overcrowded at the time, which may have contributed to the tension between the groups. According to his account, a man suddenly swam up from below and pushed him aggressively.

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When the man attempted to swim away, his fins struck Mr Du. He tried to push the attacker aside, a defensive move that allegedly sparked a heated underwater brawl. Footage of the altercation shows a second man, identified by Mr Du as a local dive guide, grabbing his arm to restrict his movement.

As Mr Du tried to kick his fins at the guide to create distance, another diver appeared to reach towards his face. The visual evidence suggests an attempt to remove his regulator or mask, an action that would be extremely dangerous for a diver underwater. Mr Du later stated that he managed to escape the entanglement and challenged the divers immediately upon reaching the surface.

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Stakeholder Positions and Official Responses

Video footage recorded on a boat shows the Chinese diving instructor shouting at a man onboard a separate vessel. He accused the group of coordinated aggression, stating, 'You guys came to me, grab me. You try to grab my mouthpiece. You try to kill me underwater, the three of you!' He emphasized that three people attacking one person was 'very rude' and dangerous behavior.

Maldives Legend Fleet, the diving company Mr Du and his friend were traveling with, acknowledged the incident involving divers from one of its liveboards and a guide from another liveboard called Infinity X. The company stated it is aware of the video circulating online concerning the event that occurred on 28 October 2026.

The firm confirmed that its director of Sales and Marketing had suspended one of its own dive guides as a direct result of the underwater confrontation. A representative noted that serious allegations had been raised regarding the conduct of their dive professional and that the matter required careful and impartial examination.

The National Boating Association of the Maldives (NBAM) declared it is investigating the incident, expressing serious concern regarding the actions of members associated with both Maldives Legend Liveaboard and Infinity X. The NBAM considered the event a serious matter requiring thorough investigation in accordance with Maldives laws.

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Real-World Impact and Future Safety Measures

The NBAM called on the Maldives Police Service and the Ministry of Tourism to conduct a joint investigation into the brawl. The association urged the public to refrain from premature conclusions and allegations made on social media platforms while the official inquiry is underway.

Maldives Legend Fleet emphasized that diving safety has always been their foremost priority. They stated they would continue to take every measure to ensure a safe and respectful diving environment at every dive site they operate. The company submitted the matter to the relevant authorities and declined to comment further on specific details while the case is active.

This incident casts a shadow over the Maldives, a luxury holiday destination known for its 1,192 tiny coral islands scattered 500 miles across the equator in the Indian Ocean. The nation relies heavily on tourism, particularly from divers who often stay at secluded resorts or on dive boats.

As the investigation proceeds, the hospitality and diving sectors in the Maldives face pressure to maintain their reputation for safety. The outcome of the inquiry into the Kuda Rah Thila incident will likely influence future protocols for managing crowded dive sites and interactions between competing dive teams.