Maldives Diving Instructor Attacked During Brawl at Kuda Rah Thila

Underwater footage captures a violent altercation between off-duty Chinese instructor Xiao Du and three divers at Kuda Rah Thila dive site. Maldives Legend Fleet and authorities are investigating the October 28 incident.

Xiao Du, an off-duty Chinese diving instructor, was involved in a violent underwater confrontation at the Kuda Rah Thila dive site on October 28, 2026. The incident occurred fifty feet beneath the ocean surface and involved a physical struggle between Mr Du and three other individuals. Video footage captured the chaotic scene, showing one diver attempting to remove Mr Du's mask while others engaged in physical altercations.

Sequence of Underwater Altercation

Mr Du reported that he was diving with a friend when three divers approached him. He explained that the dive site was overcrowded and that a man suddenly swam up from below to push him. When Mr Du attempted to push the man aside, the individual struck back with his fins, sparking a heated exchange that escalated into a brawl. Footage shows a second man, identified as a local dive guide, grabbing Mr Du's arm as he tried to kick his fins to create distance.

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During the struggle, another diver appeared to reach toward Mr Du's face, allegedly attempting to grab his mouthpiece. Mr Du later stated that he managed to escape the underwater conflict and immediately confronted the divers once they surfaced. The tension spilled onto the boat, where Mr Du was recorded shouting at a man on a separate vessel. He accused the group of being rude and endangering his life by trying to grab his equipment while underwater.

Maldives Legend Fleet Investigation

Maldives Legend Fleet, the liveaboard company involved in the incident, acknowledged the event occurred between divers from its vessel and a guide from a competitor, Infinity X. The company stated it takes the incident seriously and prioritizes diving safety. It confirmed that it had listened to the accounts of its guests and submitted the matter to the relevant authorities for a thorough investigation. The company emphasized that it would not comment further on specific details while the matter is under official review.

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Additionally, the director of Sales and Marketing for Maldives Legend Fleet confirmed that the company had suspended one of its own dive guides. This action was taken based on serious allegations regarding the conduct of the dive professional. The director noted that the confrontation began with an incident involving a guide from another vessel and one of the guests, after which the company's dive team intervened. They stated that the full circumstances require careful and impartial examination.

Official Response and Regulatory Actions

The National Boating Association of the Maldives (NBAM) expressed serious concern regarding the incident involving members of the diving teams associated with Maldives Legend Liveaboard and Infinity X. The association acknowledged the wide circulation of footage across social media and international platforms. It considered the incident a serious matter that requires an impartial and thorough investigation in accordance with the laws of the Maldives.

The NBAM called on the Maldives Police Service and the Ministry of Tourism to conduct an official investigation. The association urged the public to refrain from drawing premature conclusions or making allegations on social media before the facts are established. The Maldives, a nation of 1,192 tiny coral islands scattered across the equator in the Indian Ocean, remains a popular luxury holiday destination for divers, often attracting visitors to secluded resorts and dive boats.