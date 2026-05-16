The death mask of Malcolm McLaren, the impresario of punk, fashion designer, artist, and music producer, has been put up for auction and caused a stir among his family members. The sale was like someone dragging his body through the streets, according to his girlfriend Young Kim.

More than 16 years have passed since Malcolm McLaren's death. The impresario of punk, fashion designer, artist, and music producer, he is still causing chaos, or at least a death mask of his face.

The mould was taken from his body at a London funeral parlour shortly after he died of cancer in 2010. Cast in a mixture of bronze powder and resin, it popped up last month at Bonhams' 50 Years of Punk auction for an estimated price of £4,000 to £6,000. The already deeply dysfunctional McLaren family has been fighting like mad.

Starting with his elder brother Stuart Edwards, a former black cab driver now in his 80s, who put the mask in the sale. Malcolm McLaren's girlfriend Young Kim, the immaculately dressed Korean-born American writer, has accused his brother and son of treating the late punk impresario as a cash cow.

Specialist sculptor Nick Reynolds, son of Bruce Reynolds, reputed to have masterminded the £2.6million Great Train Robbery in 1963, made and is thought to have subsequently cast at least three, possibly more, sculptures from the mould. Bonhams, which claims to have sufficiently checked the provenance of the mask, disputes Young Kim's claims. The sale was like someone dragging his body through the streets, she says.

The Sex Pistols signing a new record deal outside Buckingham Palace in 1977, Malcolm's girlfriend Young Kim, the immaculately dressed Korean-born American writer, has accused his brother and son of treating the late punk impresario as a cash cow. Joe Corre, Malcolm's only son with Vivienne, the Agent Provocateur lingerie entrepreneur, insists he commissioned and paid for the mould and death mask.

Young Kim, who commissioned the mould, insists she never gave permission for a cast to be made, let alone put on sale in a public auction. The sale was like someone dragging his body through the streets, she says. The late fashion maven, Vivienne Westwood, is dismissed as someone with no direction, no education, and who lived on Malcolm's creative coat tails. Without him, she'd have been someone's housewife, if she was lucky. He created her





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Malcolm Mclaren Death Mask Family Feud Auction Sex Pistols Vivienne Westwood Joe Corre Nick Reynolds Bruce Reynolds Great Train Robbery

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Malcolm McLaren's Death Mask and Family FeudThe death mask of Malcolm McLaren, the impresario of punk and fashion designer, was created using a mould taken from his body at a London funeral parlour shortly after his death in 2010. The mask was put up for auction and caused a stir among McLaren's family and Young Kim, his sole beneficiary. The family members and Young Kim have been fighting over the sale of the mask and its proceeds.

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