Malcolm McLaren's Death Mask and Family Feud

The death mask of Malcolm McLaren, the impresario of punk and fashion designer, was created using a mould taken from his body at a London funeral parlour shortly after his death in 2010. The mask was put up for auction and caused a stir among McLaren's family and Young Kim, his sole beneficiary. The family members and Young Kim have been fighting over the sale of the mask and its proceeds.

More than 16 years have passed since Malcolm McLaren's death. The impresario of punk, fashion designer, artist, and music producer, he is still causing chaos, or at least a death mask of his face.

The mould was taken from his body at a London funeral parlour shortly after he died of cancer in 2010. Cast in a mixture of bronze powder and resin, it popped up last month at Bonhams' 50 Years of Punk auction for an estimated price of £4,000 to £6,000.

The already deeply dysfunctional McLaren family has been fighting like mad, starting with his elder brother Stuart Edwards, a former black cab driver now in his 80s, who put the mask in the sale. Malcolm McLaren's girlfriend Young Kim, the immaculately dressed Korean-born American writer, has accused his brother and son of treating the late punk impresario as a cash cow.

Specialist sculptor Nick Reynolds, son of Bruce Reynolds, reputed to have masterminded the £2.6million Great Train Robbery in 1963, made and is thought to have subsequently cast at least three, possibly more, sculptures from the mould. Bonhams, which the late fashion maven Vivienne Westwood was furious with, claims to have sufficiently checked the provenance of the mask. Young Kim, McLaren's sole beneficiary, is furious with Bonhams and his family for cashing in on his legacy.

She commissioned the mould but insists she never gave permission for a cast to be made, let alone put on sale in a public auction





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Malcolm Mclaren Death Mask Family Feud Bonhams Auction Vivienne Westwood Joe Corre Nick Reynolds Young Kim

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