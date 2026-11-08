Malcolm Goodwin as Oscar Finlay Could Star in Reacher Spin-Off

Fans advocate for a Detective Oscar Finlay spin-off after Reacher Season 4 concludes, highlighting the character's depth, Boston Police role, and complex backstory.

Fans are actively calling for a new television series centered on Detective Oscar Finlay, portrayed by Malcolm Goodwin, following the action-packed conclusion of Reacher Season 4. While the upcoming fifth season will adapt the twentieth book in Lee Child's Jack Reacher series, titled Make Me, viewers believe the franchise should expand beyond its titular hero to include the beloved supporting cast member.

Oscar Finlay Character Depth in Season 1

Although the original series bears the name of Jack Reacher, played by Alan Ritchson, co-star Malcolm Goodwin asserted himself remarkably well throughout the first season. Detective Oscar Finlay shouldered a significant amount of the emotional weight in the narrative even when Ritchson was not on screen, establishing him as an intriguing and layered character from the outset.

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Early episodes reveal that Finlay enjoys classic rock music, a habit that serves to annoy Reacher due to their differing tastes in audio entertainment. The character proves capable of holding his own in intense action sequences, stripping off his tweed jacket and savoring one last cigarette in the Season 1 finale before engaging in battle during an epic, Die Hard-style moment.

The most significant character development for Finlay occurs in Episode 6 of the first season, titled Papier. During a stakeout at the Kliner Foundation factory, Finlay reveals that he is not divorced, a fact Reacher incorrectly inferred during the series premiere, thereby reshaping the audience's understanding of his personal life.

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Instead, viewers discover that Finlay's wife, Sharon, passed away from cancer, leading Finlay to blame himself for her illness and his inability to save her. He views his move to Margrave as a self-imposed exile and penance for her death, explaining that he lets others assume he is divorced because he does not want anyone's pity.

Finlay's devotion is further highlighted by his continued payment of his wife's cellphone bill, allowing him to leave voice messages and hear her voice. This revelation transforms Finlay from a simple colleague into a much more interesting, sympathetic, and relatable character for the audience.

Finlay Returns in Reacher Season 2 Boston

In the fourth episode of Reacher Season 2, titled A Night at the Symphony, Finlay makes a guest appearance to assist Reacher and David O'Donnell, played by Shaun Sipos, in interrogating Daniel Boyd, portrayed by Kyle Mac. This return visit to the franchise showcases the evolution of their relationship from prickly coworkers to mutual acquaintances.

Reacher demonstrates his deep respect for the detective by stating that if Finlay had been in the Army, he would have asked him to join the 110th, referencing Reacher's former unit in the Military Police. This comment underscores the professional admiration that has developed between the two men despite their differing approaches to justice.

The episode establishes that Finlay has returned to his hometown and the Boston Police Department, where he has earned the position of lieutenant. This promotion highlights his career progression and his integration back into a larger law enforcement structure after his time in the small town of Margrave.

Finlay also confirms that he is still taking care of Jack, the neglected dog he adopted at the end of the first season. This continuity reinforces his compassionate nature and provides a stable, domestic anchor for his character amidst the chaos of police work and past trauma.

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Differentiation for a Potential Oscar Finlay Series

A potential series centered on Detective Oscar Finlay could explore his new role in the Boston Police Department while he attempts to move on from his wife's loss and lives with Jack the dog as his roommate. This setting offers a distinct geographical and cultural shift from the rural isolation of Margrave, providing fresh narrative possibilities.

Since Finlay is a working detective who prefers to play by the rules, he will often face restrictions that Reacher does not encounter in his vigilante-style investigations. These procedural constraints create a different type of dramatic tension, focusing on bureaucratic hurdles and legal boundaries rather than physical dominance.

However, some of Reacher's unconventional methods have likely rubbed off on Finlay during their time together, blending standard police procedure with unorthodox tactics. This hybrid approach allows for a unique tone that differentiates the show from both traditional police procedurals and Reacher's lone-wolf adventures.

Exploring Finlay's life in Boston would also delve deeper into his backstory, offering viewers a chance to understand how a man with such profound grief functions in a high-pressure urban environment. The character's internal struggle serves as a compelling foundation for long-term storytelling that extends beyond the original book adaptations.

The expansion of the Reacher universe to include a spin-off starring Malcolm Goodwin as Oscar Finlay would honor the complexity of the source material. By focusing on a fan-favorite character who has shown remarkable depth and resilience, the franchise can capture a wider audience while maintaining the high standards set by the original series.