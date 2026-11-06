Malcolm Disson Wins £4 Million Yorkshire Mansion via Omaze After 46-Year Winless Streak

Malcolm Disson secures a £4 million Grade II listed mansion in Little Ouseburn through an Omaze Million Pound House Draw entry costing just £30, alongside £250,000 in cash.

Malcolm Disson, a 58-year-old father of two from Newbury, has won a £4 million Grade II listed mansion in Little Ouseburn, Yorkshire, through the Omaze Million Pound House Draw. The win marks a dramatic reversal of fortune for the entrepreneur, who cited a dead goldfish he won at age 12 as his previous only prize. The property, which includes six bedrooms, a private lake, a tennis court, and a two-bedroom cottage, was secured with a £30 Omaze subscription entry.

Omaze Prize Details And Property Features

The winning package from the Omaze Million Pound House Draw includes the mortgage-free property with all stamp duty and legal fees covered, plus £155,000 worth of furnishings. Disson will also receive £250,000 in cash to help him settle into his new home. He has the flexibility to live in the mansion, rent it out for supplementary income, or sell the asset. The six-bedroom residence features extensive grounds, a library, a potting shed, and a separate two-bedroom cottage. A private lake on the estate contains live fish, a stark contrast to the dead goldfish he won 46 years ago at a Hampstead Heath fair.

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Disson Business History And Risk Taking

Malcolm Disson co-founded The British Shop in 2004, a specialist fine art and antiques packing and international shipping company based near Heathrow. He remortgaged his house to fund the business and struggled to afford payments for the first couple of years. Disson admitted the risk almost ruined him during those early years. He lived in a three-bedroom terraced house in Watford thirty-five years ago and has resided in Newbury for the past eighteen years. The mansion win represents a significant shift from his semi-detached home to a luxury Yorkshire estate.

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Family Impact And Future Plans

Disson's daughters, Lilly, 22, and Daisy, 18, will benefit directly from the security provided by the win. He stated that the prize removes pressure from his life and allows him to consider retiring earlier, though he plans to continue working because he loves his job. The win transforms his daughters' futures by ensuring their financial security. Disson, who has a border terrier named T-Bone, plans to host family gatherings at the new property. He intends to bring the family together for Christmas and enjoy the local pubs in York, where he has not previously visited.

Omaze Charity Connection And Winner Reaction

The Omaze Million Pound House Draw in Yorkshire raised money to support Blood Cancer UK. Disson expressed disbelief at winning the prize, noting that he never expected to own a house fit for his high-net-worth clients. A friend jokingly nicknamed him the Earl of Tetley, referencing a Yorkshire tea brand. Disson looked forward to using the tennis court and spending more time reading in the library. He described the surreal experience of going from a dead goldfish to owning a £4 million estate with a thriving ecosystem.