Malcolm Disson Wins £4 Million Mansion in Omaze Draw

Malcolm Disson, 58, wins a £4 million Grade II listed mansion in Little Ouseburn, Yorkshire through Omaze, securing mortgage-free property and £250,000 cash prize.

Malcolm Disson, a 58-year-old businessman from Newbury, has acquired a £4 million Grade II listed six-bedroom mansion located in Little Ouseburn, Yorkshire. The acquisition was secured through his participation in the Omaze Million Pound House Draw, a charity fundraising event. Disson entered the competition for just £30 as part of his Omaze subscription, a fraction of the property's massive market value. The prize package is comprehensive, including the property itself, all associated stamp duty and legal fees, and £155,000 worth of high-end furnishings. Additionally, the winner receives £250,000 in cash to assist with settling into the new residence. The draw was conducted to raise funds for Blood Cancer UK, adding a philanthropic dimension to the substantial financial windfall.

The Mansion Features and Property Details

The £4 million estate is a Grade II listed property situated on extensive grounds in Yorkshire. It features six bedrooms, a private lake, a tennis court, and a separate two-bedroom cottage for guests or staff. The private lake is stocked with live fish, a stark contrast to a childhood memory Disson recalls. He is also receiving a substantial cash sum of £250,000 to help him establish himself in the area. The property comes fully furnished with items valued at £155,000, removing the initial burden of outfitting such a large home. The winner has the flexibility to live in the mansion, rent it out for supplementary income, or sell the property entirely.

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Luck and Business Background of the Winner

Disson, who co-founded The British Shop, an art and antiques shipping company near Heathrow in 2004, described the win as surreal. He noted that he rarely considered himself a lucky person, citing a past experience winning a dead goldfish at a Hampstead Heath fair when he was 12. However, he believes his fortune changed when he won £8 on a lottery two weeks prior to this major win. His business journey involved significant financial risk, including remortgaging his home to start his company, which nearly ruined him in the early years. He now views the mansion as a reward for the persistence and hard work required to build his enterprise over decades. The transition from a three-bedroom terrace in Watford to a Yorkshire mansion marks a 35-year leap in his personal wealth.

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Impact on Family and Future Plans

The win has profoundly impacted Disson's perspective on retirement and family security. He has two daughters, Lilly, 22, and Daisy, 18, and stated that the prize transforms their futures by ensuring their financial stability. The security provided by the £4 million property and the cash prize has removed significant pressure from his life. Although he feels he can consider retiring earlier, he loves his work in shipping fine art and does not plan to stop working. He intends to use the additional time to spend with his family and enjoy leisure activities he previously lacked the time for. Disson is planning to host a Christmas gathering at the new home to bring his family together in the new setting.

Adaptation to Yorkshire Living

Disson had never visited Yorkshire before seeing the property, making the surprise visit a unique experience. He has since explored York and is eager to try local pubs and beers. A friend has jokingly nicknamed him the Earl of Tetley, referencing the famous Yorkshire tea brand. The new home includes a potting shed and a library, amenities that Disson is excited to utilize. He previously played tennis about 40 years ago and plans to return to the sport using the court on the property. The Omaze team initially visited his old address in Newbury because he had not updated his details after moving within the same village. The entire process, from the initial entry to the final handover, highlights the significant impact of the charity draw on his life.