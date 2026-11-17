A joint rare earths mining and processing venture between Malaysia and France is expected to begin operations in early 2027.

A joint rare earths mining and processing venture between Malaysia and France is expected to begin operations in early 2027 as the two nations agreed to deepen cooperation and elevate ties to a strategic partnership, French President Emmanuel Macron said Tuesday.

The project, which involves French company Carester and Malaysian firm Malaco Mining Sendirian Berhad, would cover the extraction and processing of rare earths in Malaysia, with reserved volumes and the possibility of refining in France, Macron said.

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“Operations are due to begin in early 2027,” he said at a joint news conference after talks with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim. “This will allow us to proceed ... involving not only extraction, but also processing here, with reserved volumes and capacity, including the possibility of refining in France, which is crucial for our entire value chain.

” The arrangement reflects Malaysia’s move to build domestic processing capabilities, while France seeks to secure and diversify supplies of critical minerals used in a wide range of products from electric vehicles, electronics and renewable energy to defense industries. The two leaders said that they agreed to elevate bilateral ties to a broader strategic partnership, focusing cooperation on defense, energy, semiconductors and digital connectivity, among other areas.

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Anwar said that Malaysia has made an exception in its policy against exporting rare earth minerals in return for collaboration with France in developing its rare earths industry. He didn’t provide further details. He said that cooperation with France demonstrated how resource-rich countries could work with foreign partners while securing technology transfer, training and industrial expertise.

“We do not export raw materials, but with France we have done so, because you are committed to that processing and working with the Malaysians as a team,” Anwar said. Macron said that the partnership reflected a shared commitment to national sovereignty and greater independence in a world increasingly shaped by competing major powers.

Plans for defense cooperation will include a new industrial road map, support for a regional center to counter hybrid threats and Malaysia's procurement of combat search-and-rescue helicopters from Airbus, he said. For semiconductors, Macron said that Malaysian firm SkyeChip and French company SiPearl will collaborate to develop a high-performance computing platform. More than 300 French companies operate in Malaysia, making France its second-largest European investor, he said.

Macron's visit was the third by a French president since diplomatic relations were established in 1957. He earlier visited Cambodia to attend a summit of French-speaking nations, before arriving late Monday in Malaysia.