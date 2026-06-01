Malaysia Enforces Social Media Ban for Children, Fines Platforms Up to $2.5 Million

Malaysia has enforced its social media ban for children, requiring platforms with over 8 million users to implement age-verification systems. Existing users below the age limit will be given a month to back up their data before their accounts are deleted.

Malaysia has enforced its social media ban for children, requiring platforms with over 8 million users to implement age-verification systems to prevent users under 16 from creating accounts.

Existing users below the age limit will be given a month to back up their data before their accounts are deleted. The ban was introduced after a horrific knife attack by a 14-year-old boy against a 16-year-old girl. The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission has stated that it will take six months to fully roll out the age verification system. Affected platforms include Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.

The ban also includes fines of up to $2.5 million for social media platforms that violate the rules. Facebook's parent company Meta has criticized the ban, stating that it will push young people to the darker corners of the Internet and that it discriminates against marginalized communities who rely on anonymity online for safety. The ban has also been criticized for giving both social media companies and the Malaysian government more access to personal information.

The licensing system for social media platforms was made mandatory in January 2025, after several larger platforms declined to register voluntarily





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