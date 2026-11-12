Malayshia Alford: Philly DA to announce independent investigation Thursday

The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office says it will announce an independent investigation Thursday into the circumstances around the care and death of 10-year-old Malayshia Alford, whose foster mother, Carprice Williams, is charged with her murder.

Philadelphia's District Attorney is announcing an independent investigation Thursday into the care and death of 10-year-old Malayshia Alford. City Council is set to introduce a resolution Thursday calling for social workers to wear body cameras.

Community members and parents are seeking answers, and grief support is a concern for children affected by the case. The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office says it will announce an independent investigation Thursday into the circumstances around the care and death of 10-year-old Malayshia Alford, whose foster mother, Carprice Williams, is charged with her murder. City Council is also expected to introduce a resolution Thursday to have social workers wear body cameras as public pressure grows for accountability.

Also read Malayshia Alford Case: Carprice Williams Charged With Murder, Philadelphia Orders Foster Review

The death of 10-year-old Malayshia Alford has prompted the School District of Philadelphia to provide grief counseling when the news first broke. Parents now face difficult conversations with children, especially those who attended school with Malayshia or were taught by her foster mother. Dr. Judith Outten, a child and adolescent psychiatrist in practice for about 30 years, spoke about the challenge parents face.

"I think it’s important for people to remember, especially since Maylayshia was 10 years old that even little kids have grief," said Outten. Outten says it is important for parents to speak directly with children to check in on their feelings.

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"Many times you might have to ask the kid, seek that out in them, how are you feeling, how are you doing, I know this is a sad situation," said Outten. "I think it’s also though important not to use euphemisms like she went to sleep or someone went to sleep because that can scare little kids in terms of now they might wonder well if I go to sleep will I wake up," said Outten.

"You might go into a discussion about the life cycle about how we live and then at different times we we’re not alive anymore," said Outten. Outten reminds parents that a child's outward behavior, such as playing, does not always show how they are coping.

"Children will play regardless, so a lot of times people say well they’re over there playing, they look fine," said Outten. She also notes that every county has a mobile crisis center and parents may want to limit children's access to graphic details. It is not yet clear what findings will emerge from the independent investigation or what feedback City Council will receive on the proposed resolution regarding body cameras for social workers.

This article contains information from the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office, the School District of Philadelphia, and interviews with Dr. Judith Outten.