Family members and loved ones will gather in West Philadelphia on Wednesday to remember the life of 10-year-old Malayshia Alford and call for changes to the foster care system after her foster mother, Caprice Williams, was charged with murder.

Family and loved ones will gather on Wednesday in West Philadelphia to remember the life of 10-year-old Malayshia Alford. Mourners will gather in West Philadelphia to celebrate the life of 10-year-old Malayshia Alford.

Malayshia was found dead in the trunk of a car in New Jersey days after she was reported missing in West Philadelphia. PHILADELPHIAFamily members and loved ones will gather in West Philadelphia on Wednesday to remember the life of 10-year-old Malayshia Alford and call for changes to the foster care system after her foster mother, Caprice Williams, was charged with murder.

Also read EXCLUSIVE: ‘She Made Me Eat It’: Woman Says Accused Philadelphia Foster Mom Abused Her Years Ago

A Celebration of Life will take place Wednesday from 3 p.m. – 7 p.m. at Compassion Connect on South 62nd Street near Cedar Avenue. Ahead of the memorial service, a march to demand changes to the foster care system organized by Ameer Barber of Motivate Youth 215 will take place starting at 10 a.m.A recent video showing 10-year-old Malayshia Alford singing 'Love' by Keyshia Cole with classmates was shared by her former teacher as West Philadelphia mourns her heartbreaking death and demands answers.

"Malayshia's death opened it all back up," Barber told FOX 29 News. "Everybody needs to be held accountable and realize there's a consequence when you neglect a child, especially kids in the foster care system. "Malayshia's body was found dead in the trunk of a car in Lindenwold, New Jersey days after she was reported missing in West Philly.

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Malayshia's foster mom, 36-year-old Caprice Williams, was charged with murder, endangering the welfare of a child, abuse of a corpse, and more. Williams was a formerly a teacher in the Philadelphia school district. Philadelphia foster mom charged with Malayshia Alford's murder had prior abuse allegations: Attorney Caprice Williams has been charged with the murder of her 10-year-old foster daughter Malayshia Alford.

An attorney tells FOX 29 that Williams was accused of abusing another foster child and was allegedly deemed unfit for foster care. Investigators say surveillance video from the early morning hours of October 26 shows what they believe was Malayshia's body being moved from a home in West Philadelphia. Sources previously told FOX 29 that a relative of Williams directed police to the car where Malayshia's body was found.