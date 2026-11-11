Malayshia Alford Case: Carprice Williams Charged With Murder, Philadelphia Orders Foster Review

Foster mother Carprice Williams faces murder charges over the death of 10-year-old Malayshia Alford, prompting a review of Philadelphia's foster care system.

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner announced that Carprice Williams, a 36-year-old foster mother and Philadelphia public school teacher, has been charged with murder and related offenses in the death of 10-year-old Malayshia Alford. Her body was found in the trunk of a car in Lindenwold, New Jersey, on Wednesday night, after a 10-day search. Krasner made the announcement at a Thursday press conference.

Officials say the investigation remains active. Krasner said his office has jurisdiction to pursue the systems and agencies that were supposed to protect Malayshia, a step that could lead to additional arrests and to charges against people involved in her care.

Also read Malayshia Alford case: Foster mother allegedly posed as child in texts

How Malayshia Alford Was Found and Linked to Suspects

Law enforcement sources told FOX 29 that a relative of Carprice Williams led police to the location where Malayshia was found. Sources said the same relative is the person seen on surveillance video from October 22 moving Malayshia's body from the home on North Simpson Street.

Krasner declined to confirm or deny that the person in the video is a relative. He said his office is seriously exploring whether other people committed crimes, including anyone with direct involvement and others with less direct involvement.

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Community advocate Amir Barber has been monitoring a growing memorial outside the North Simpson Street home where Malayshia lived with Williams. Barber said the child suffered before she died and that all cases involving children harmed in the system must come to light.

Prior Warnings in the Foster Care System

According to the attorney representing Malayshia's estate, Carprice Williams was the subject of a Department of Human Services child abuse investigation involving a different child in her care. Her foster home was closed in 2021. Sources told FOX 29 that police also opened an investigation, but it did not result in charges.

Krasner said his office became aware of the earlier investigation only after Williams was arrested last week. He described that case as involving very serious injuries to a child in foster care under Williams's care, and said the matter is important and concerning.

The city, the family, and school communities are asking how Malayshia was placed in Williams's care despite warnings linked to the foster system, according to officials and attorneys for the child's family. Those questions echo a previous case in Philadelphia.

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Past Failures and Philadelphia's Foster Care Review

Nearly 20 years ago, a Philadelphia Grand Jury investigation led to criminal charges against nine people after the death of Danieal Kelly, 14, in August 2006 in West Philadelphia. Investigators said Kelly, who had cerebral palsy, died of severe starvation and malnutrition. The probe found serious failures by the Department of Human Services and a private contractor, including that workers ignored at least five reports of mistreatment.

Krasner said that investigating an incident involving systems may lead to people within those systems being examined as witnesses or in another capacity. He said his office has jurisdiction to look at those issues.

In a press release on Tuesday evening, Mayor Cherelle Parker announced she had signed an executive order calling for a review of the city's foster care system. Parker is ordering an independent review following the death of Malayshia Alford, whose foster mother has been charged with murder.