The latest Avengers: Doomsday teaser reportedly features the name Malachi Von Doom, fueling speculation about a son of Doctor Doom in the MCU.

According to MCU Film News, the name Malachi Von Doom appears in the latest Avengers: Doomsday teaser. The brief reveal has raised questions about how the Marvel Cinematic Universe will explore Doctor Doom's personal life and his long comic-book history.

The name has led to speculation that Malachi could be Doctor Doom's son. The source material, however, points out that Doctor Doom does not have a biological son named Malachi in the comics.

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Malachi Von Doom Reveal Compared With the Comics

Doctor Doom does not have a biological son named Malachi in the comics. His most notable father-son relationship is with Kristoff Vernard, an orphan whom Doctor Doom adopts and prepares to become his successor.

Kristoff Vernard first appeared in Fantastic Four #247 in 1982. He was the son of a woman who remained loyal to Doctor Doom and lived in Latveria, the country Doctor Doom rules.

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After Doctor Doom's enemy Zorba Fortunov took control of Latveria, one of Zorba's robots killed Kristoff's mother. Doctor Doom eventually defeated Zorba and took the young boy under his protection.

Doctor Doom then raised Kristoff Vernard as his heir and trained him to follow in his footsteps. Their bond became especially important after Doctor Doom seemingly died during a confrontation involving the Fantastic Four and Terrax.

Kristoff Vernard Took On Doctor Doom's Identity

Kristoff Vernard eventually assumed the Doctor Doom identity, wearing the armor and attempting to continue his predecessor's plans. This outcome followed a backup plan that Doctor Doom had established before his apparent death.

Before his apparent death, Doctor Doom arranged for his robots to transfer his memories and personality into Kristoff Vernard. The process led the young boy to believe he was the original Doctor Doom.

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The comics therefore present Kristoff Vernard as the central heir to Doctor Doom's legacy. This is the family connection that fans have compared with the new Malachi Von Doom name in the Avengers: Doomsday teaser.

What Malachi Von Doom Could Mean for the MCU

If Malachi Von Doom is indeed Doctor Doom's biological son, Marvel Studios would give the villain a family connection that differs from his relationship with Kristoff Vernard in the comics. The change would reshape how the franchise presents Doctor Doom's inner circle.

Marvel has not confirmed whether Malachi is an original MCU character or a different version of someone from the comics. The actual relationship between Malachi Von Doom and Victor von Doom also remains unknown.

The source does not provide a release date or any further details about the Malachi Von Doom storyline. Until Marvel Studios releases more material, the name remains a single brief reveal in the Avengers: Doomsday teaser, and fans can only compare it with the comic history of Doctor Doom, Kristoff Vernard, and the Fantastic Four.