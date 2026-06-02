Mal Discusses Loyalty, Drake's Text About Hair, and Family Ties to Jay-Z at New Rory and MAL Show

At the New Rory and MAL Show featuring 2 Chainz in New York, Mal, brother of Roc-A-Fella's Biggs Burke, addresses his allegiances in hip hop, recounts Drake's text about a freestyle and a mysterious hair comment during a Spurs game, and reflects on maintaining respect amid industry drama.

MAL attends the New Rory and MAL Show featuring 2 Chainz at Astor Club on February 03, 2022 in New York City. The event captured significant attention as Mal , brother of Roc-A-Fella Records co-founder Kareem " Biggs " Burke, discussed his loyalties amidst ongoing industry tensions.

While speaking about the possibility of aligning with Drake, Mal emphasized his familial bond with Jay-Z, stating, "That's big bro, that's family," yet he also remarked, "I gotta ride with my man," indicating a complicated dynamic. He clarified that his stance depends on the nature of the discourse, saying, "I'm with it if it remains rap and respectful. I'm not with the corny, just make up anything and say anything bullsh-- that we witnessed two years ago," referencing past controversies.

Mal recounted how Drake informed him about a freestyle via text during a critical Spurs game, noting he was distracted by the Knicks' potential playoff matchup. He described receiving messages from Drake during halftime, specifically quoting Drake's curiosity about "the hair," despite Mal not having seen any related imagery at the time.

The conversation highlighted the interplay between personal relationships and public narratives in hip hop culture, with Mal navigating loyalty to his brother's legacy and his connections with other artists. The setting at the Astor Club, part of a show featuring 2 Chainz, underscored the event's significance within the music community, as discussions often veer into industry politics and personal allegiances.

Mal's remarks illustrated how social media and text communications can escalate situations, with even a simple query about hair becoming a point of speculation. This anecdote provided insight into the rapid spread of information and the importance of context in celebrity feuds. Throughout the interview, Mal balanced humor with serious reflections on respect and authenticity, common themes in hip hop discourse.

His presence at the event, alongside Rory and 2 Chainz, emphasized the role of media platforms in shaping narratives around artist relationships. The discussion also touched on the impact of past events, such as the referenced incident from two years prior, which continues to influence current interactions. By sharing this story, Mal offered a behind-the-scenes look at how rumors originate and how artists respond in real time, often while engaged in unrelated activities like watching sports.

The narrative reinforced the tight-knit yet complex nature of the hip hop industry, where family ties, business partnerships, and personal friendships frequently intersect and sometimes conflict. Overall, the segment served as a microcosm of larger conversations about loyalty, authenticity, and the evolution of public personas within the genre





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Mal Rory And MAL Show 2 Chainz Drake Jay-Z Kareem Burke Biggs Roc-A-Fella Hip Hop Feud Text Messages Hair Comment Loyalty New York Astor Club Spurs Game Knicks

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