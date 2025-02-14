Maks Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd's Rollercoaster Romance: A Story of Cold Feet, Breakups, and Reconciliations

Maks Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd share their story of a brief breakup before rediscovering their love. Chmerkovskiy reveals his cold feet led him to end the relationship despite knowing Murgatroyd was 'the one.' Their journey includes a memorable $8,000 Louis Vuitton suitcase and a dramatic airport breakup before ultimately finding their happily ever after.

Maks Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd are opening up about a period in their relationship when they briefly called it quits before ultimately rekindling their romance. Murgatroyd, 38, shared their story on the Wednesday, February 12, episode of the “Amy and T.J.” podcast. Chmerkovskiy, 45, admitted that he ended the relationship because he was experiencing cold feet and knew she was the one for him. He explained, “I did the thing that all stupid men do. Cold feet.

It was the dumbest breakup ever,” adding that seeing his empty closet filled with Murgatroyd’s belongings was “jarring.” Murgatroyd recalled buying him an $8,000 Louis Vuitton suitcase as a gift, which Chmerkovskiy jokingly called “irresponsible,” but she defended, saying it was “crazy” but justified because they were “so in love.”The couple’s relationship felt solid to Murgatroyd, who didn’t believe a breakup was imminent, but Chmerkovskiy had other ideas. He confessed, “We were so in love, there’s no reason for expensive presents, you know what I’m saying? My love is what it was. And then bam! You put me on the spot though. I wanted to break up and I was like, ‘No, she bought me this thing.’ I have to own it for a couple of days,” Chmerkovskiy admitted. The decision to break up came during a trip to the airport. Murgatroyd remembered packing all her belongings and Chmerkovskiy questioning her actions. She replied, “Well, you’re breaking up with me, right? Why would I leave stuff at your house?” Chmerkovskiy’s response fueled her suspicion, leaving her to believe he was indeed contemplating ending their relationship.Ultimately, Chmerkovskiy called it quits as soon as Murgatroyd was past the security line at the airport, saying, “Let’s just give it time.” He then added, “Shh,” leaving Murgatroyd feeling confused and hurt. Despite the awkward and painful breakup, the couple reconciled in 2014. They welcomed their first child, son Shai, in January 2017 and tied the knot in July 2017. They later welcomed sons Rio in June 2023 and Milan in July 2024. Though the relationship took a detour, the Louis Vuitton suitcase remains in storage, a testament to Murgatroyd’s enduring love and Chmerkovskiy’s eventual realization that she was the one.





Maks Chmerkovskiy Peta Murgatroyd Breakup Reconciliation Love Story Cold Feet Louis Vuitton Celebrity Relationships

