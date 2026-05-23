Making your outdoor space feel more expensive isn't about a full makeover

As garden trends move quickly, making your outdoor space look more expensive doesn't require a full makeover. Only swapping out a few tired accessories for pieces that look a little more chic can elevate your outdoor space and give it a personal touch. We'll provide advice on what to avoid and shop for this summer.

Garden trends move surprisingly quickly, with styles that were hot a season ago soon feeling tired and dated. Choosing pieces that look a little more chic, such as natural materials and warm lighting , is a way to give your outdoor space a more expensive feel without a complete makeover.

Some trends to avoid, like grey rattan furniture and artificial ivy screens, can quickly ruin the character and charm of outdoor spaces. Choosing simple slatted panel walls instead of fake ivy or big, overpowering corner sofas can instantly add a more expensive appearance. Slip-sliding away are egg chairs, and colour-changing LED lights are also on the way out. Instead, oversized lanterns can provide warm light and make furniture look more expensive





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Garden Trends Swapping Accessories Natural Materials Warm Lighting Simple Slatted Panel Walls Simple Bistro Sets Bagging Tricks For Adding An Upscale Touch Avoiding Grey Rattan Avoiding Artificial Ivy Screens Defying The Call Of Egg Chairs Color-Changing Led Lights

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Making your outdoor space feel more expensive isn't about a full makeoverAs garden trends move quickly, making your outdoor space look more expensive doesn't require a full makeover. Only swapping out a few tired accessories for pieces that look a little more chic can elevate your outdoor space and give it a personal touch. We'll provide advice on what to avoid and shop for this summer.

Read more »