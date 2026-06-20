Making the pitch perfect: Meet the director of grounds for Denver Summit FC

Denver Summit FC will soon call Centennial Stadium home. Denver7's Maggy Wolanske shows us how the director of grounds keeps the field ready for action.

CENTENNIAL, Colo. — Some people discover early a passion or skill that fuels their future career paths. Sun Roesslein grew up as an athlete, loving the smell of fresh cut grass and experiences playing on the field.

However, it wasn't until college where she discovered turfgrass management, a career she would then pursue.

"Getting to grow grass in Denver is like part of the trifecta for me. When people ask like, 'Why did you want this job?

' You know, it is the trifecta," said Roesslein. "Women's professional sports soccer is really focused in on natural grass as the premier surface, which is also my passion and then to get to stay here and do it here in Denver is like it's the pinnacle. It's awesome.

" Her passion sprouted over the years, previously working for Jefferson County Schools for more than 20 years. Now, her office looks like Centennial Stadium with Denver Summit FC scheduled to play there on July 19 against the Portland Thorns. She explained the unique tie this pitch has to the world's biggest stage.

"Grown in Platteville, Colorado, just up the road. They had four fields altogether. One went to Atlanta, one went to Houston and one went to Dallas, and the fourth one went to Denver right here," said Roesslein.

"So we're standing on grass that was prepared to get installed at a World Cup facility. " Besides the stadium, there are several practice fields which Roesslein and her team help care for. You may be able to guess some of Roesslein's team's tasks — like mowing and irrigation — but there is also a primary focus on players' safety.

"We want to provide not only a great looking pitch for the players to perform on, but also a safe pitch for them. We want to optimize the conditions so that the athletes trust the field and can do what they need to do," Roesslein said. With the stadium still under construction, Roesslein proudly wears a hard hat with a sticker reading"Women In Turf Working.

" She explained there are very few female turf grass managers in the country, specifically noting that only 4% of the Sports Field Management Association are female. This makes her role all the more significant, as she breaks barriers while building the grounds where Denver's first women's professional soccer team will make history.

"It is really empowering. It's powerful to know that there aren't very many of us. There aren't very many in professional sports. There were two female head groundskeepers in Major League Baseball," Roesslein said.

"I think I'm the only female director in professional soccer, so to be at this level is, it's a lot. It's really exciting.

" May 2026 Fri, May 29 6:00 PM @ Racing Louisville Away July 2026 Fri, Jul 3 7:30 PM vs. Kansas City Current Home Sun, Jul 12 5:00 PM vs. Houston Dash Home Sat, Jul 18 12:00 PM vs. Portland Thorns FC Home Sun, Jul 26 5:00 PM @ Washington Spirit Away August 2026 Sun, Aug 2 7:00 PM vs. Boston Legacy FC Home Wed, Aug 05 8:00 PM vs. North Carolina Courage Home Sat, Aug 8 2:00 PM vs. Utah Royals Home Fri, Aug 14 8:00 PM @ San Diego Wave FC Away Sat, Aug 22 6:45 PM @ Portland Thorns FC Away Sat, Aug 29 6:45 PM vs. Chicago Stars FC Home September 2026 Sun, Sep 6 12:00 PM vs. Gotham FC Home Fri, Sep 11 8:00 PM @ Angel City FC Away Wed, Sep 16 7:30 PM vs. Bay FC Home Sat, Sep 19 6:45 PM vs. Seattle Reign Home Sat, Sep 26 10:30 AM @ Kansas City Current Away October 2026 Sun, Oct 4 2:00 PM @ Chicago Stars FC Away Sat, Oct 17 6:45 PM vs. Angel City FC Home Sat, Oct 24 4:30 PM vs. Racing Louisville Home November 2026 Sun, Nov 1 3:00 PM @ North Carolina Courage Away * home opener played at Empower Field at Mile High ** game played at DICK's Sporting Goods Park other home matches scheduled to be played at Centennial Stadium





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