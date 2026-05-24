Making IPOs Great Again: Policymakers Need to Rethink How Main Street Investors Can Get a Bigger Slice of Growth-Stage Action

The news text emphasizes the importance of making the public-company model more attractive, less costly, and less legally perilous for Main Street investors to participate in growth-stage action. It highlights the need for policymakers to address the decline in public offerings and the impact of Section 404(b) and class-action litigation on the growth of innovative companies.

The news text discusses the decline in public offerings and the need for policymakers to rethink how Main Street investors can get a bigger slice of growth-stage action .

It highlights the role of Section 404(b) of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act and class-action litigation in hindering the flow of public offerings. The text also proposes several measures to make the public-company model more attractive, such as raising and indexing public-float thresholds, extending the IPO on-ramp, exempting more smaller companies from 404(b), and requiring the SEC to review disclosure mandates through a strict financial-materiality lens





dcexaminer / 🏆 6. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Public Offerings Growth-Stage Action Main Street Investors Section 404(B) Class-Action Litigation Policy Makers Innovative Companies Growth-Financing Option Public-Company Model Sarbanes-Oxley Act SEC Congress Public Float Disclosure Mandates Capital-Raising Rules Shelf Registration Follow-On Offerings Political Campaigns Activists Regulatory Fashion Reasonable Investor Financial-Materiality Lens

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