Makeup Artist Ta Apologizes for Transition Blush Controversy, Acknowledges Black Creators Contributions

Makeup artist Ta apologizes after controversy over his Transition Blush product, acknowledging that he failed to credit Black creator Esther Edeme and highlighting the broader issue of overlooked contributions by Black artists in the beauty industry.

On Monday, June 15, prominent makeup artist Ta released a statement apologizing for the controversy surrounding his Transition Blush product launch. The apology came after social media users accused him of profiting from a technique popularized by Black makeup artist Esther Edeme, known online as Painted by Esther.

In his statement, Ta explained that his intention was to create a product that made a blush technique he loved more accessible, but he acknowledged that he failed to properly credit the origins of the technique. He wrote that he now understands why Esther and others saw his actions through a different lens, and he expressed genuine remorse for the hurt and frustration caused.

Ta emphasized that he learned that impact matters more than intent, recognizing that the reaction was not about the blush technique itself but about the broader experiences of many creators, especially Black creators, whose contributions to culture are often overlooked or not recognized. He stated, 'Black creators have had an enormous influence on beauty culture, trends, and artistry, and that influence often goes unattributed and unrewarded.

' Ta concluded his statement by reaffirming his respect for Esther and all artists who shaped the technique, and he committed to learning and supporting artists in the industry. This incident highlights ongoing issues of cultural appropriation and lack of credit in the beauty industry, where trends often originate from marginalized communities but are commercialized by others without acknowledgment.

Ta's apology is a step toward accountability, but it also underscores the need for systemic change in how the beauty industry values and compensates Black creators. The criticism was particularly intense because Ta, who has a large platform, launched a product named Transition Blush that appeared to capitalize on a technique Esther had popularized through her makeup artistry. Esther herself responded to the situation, clarifying that she did not claim ownership of the technique but wanted recognition for her influence.

She stated, 'It is already hard being Black and being a woman in this industry. You have to fight twice as hard to get just half of what you deserve.

' She emphasized that her goal is to constantly reference other makeup artists when trying out new techniques, and her driving force is to create and share knowledge. Ta had previously addressed the matter in a TikTok video on May 24, explaining that he started working on Transition Blush a year and a half ago to create a product specifically for the blush look, but he clarified that he does not own the look.

He praised Esther as amazing and talented, noting that she popularized the look through her work and that he has been doing his own version since 2021. The controversy and subsequent apology bring to light the persistent challenges faced by Black creators in the beauty world, where their innovations are often absorbed into mainstream culture without proper attribution or compensation.

Ta's acknowledgment that his focus is to learn and support artists signals a potential shift, but it will require concrete actions to ensure that Black artists feel respected, valued, and fairly supported. As the beauty industry continues to evolve, incidents like this serve as reminders of the importance of giving credit where it is due and of the collective responsibility to uplift all creators, especially those from historically marginalized backgrounds





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