Analysis of the Makerfield by-election, where Andy Burnham's bid for Downing Street collides with Rupert Lowe's Restore Britain, risking a split Right-wing vote that could hand victory to Labour.

As the historic by-election in Makerfield enters its final weeks, the political landscape has become a battlefield of ambition and strategy. The contest has drawn national attention, not least because of the involvement of Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham , who is seen by many as attempting to orchestrate a path to Downing Street.

Burnham, a seasoned politician and former Labour MP, has long harboured aspirations for the highest office, and this by-election appears to be a critical juncture in his plan. Critics within his own party joke that his sudden interest in Makerfield would be more credible if he had not first contacted 26 other MPs to ask them to stand aside for him.

The irony is not lost on observers, who note that Burnham's tenure as mayor has always been a stepping stone, with the ultimate goal being Number 10. The dynamics of the race are further complicated by the presence of Rupert Lowe, leader of the Right-wing party Restore Britain. Lowe has fielded a candidate, Rebecca Shepherd, a 53-year-old businesswoman who has been notably absent from the campaign trail.

An interview scheduled with a prominent magazine was cancelled after Lowe made repeated excuses. Despite this low profile, Shepherd is projected to take around 7 per cent of the vote, according to recent polls. This could prove decisive, as the contest is effectively a two-horse race between Labour and Reform. A Survation survey places Burnham on 43 per cent and Reform's candidate, plumber Robert Kenyon, on 40 per cent, with the Conservatives trailing at just 2 per cent.

Any vote for Restore Britain risks splitting the Right-wing vote, thereby benefiting Burnham. This has led to accusations that Lowe is inadvertently or intentionally aiding a Labour victory, a charge he denies. To understand the possible motivations, one must examine Lowe's political history. A Cotswold farmer and former Brexit Party candidate, Lowe dramatically withdrew his candidacy in Dudley North during the 2019 General Election, citing a desire not to split the Leave vote.

At the time, he argued that his presence would hand the seat to Labour. Yet now, in Makerfield, he appears to be doing exactly what he previously condemned. Questions have been raised about his connections to the Conservative Party. In 2019, Lowe held a meeting with Dougie Smith, a Tory strategist, shortly before his withdrawal.

More recently, he declared a £20,000 donation from Bolton Agnew, the brother of a Conservative peer. While Lowe has denied any quid pro quo, the pattern of behaviour suggests a willingness to act in ways that align with Conservative interests, even at the expense of his own party's prospects.

The by-election thus becomes a microcosm of broader political manoeuvring, where personal ambition and party loyalty collide, and the voters of Makerfield are left to decide who represents them amidst the chaos





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