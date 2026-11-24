You're probably seeing a lot of videos online about the 'best ever dinner rolls.' I think you should make these.

Scott Peacock, who co-wrote one of my favorite cookbooks, “,” with Edna Lewis, sent me that message last week. It almost made me cry. I’d reached out to Peacock because I was interested in making a recipe from “The Gift of Southern Cooking” that I’d been curious about ever since I first picked the book up in 2021: the Old Fashioned Yeast Rolls From a Potato Starter.

I’m not sure what struck me about the recipe back then, and why it’s stuck in my head ever since. Maybe because I found the recipe ... intimidating? But I’m obsessed with old-fashioned American breads. Before I started this job, I would dive deep into biscuits, blueberry muffins, cornbread, johnny cakes and pepperoni rolls.

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I poured weeks into reading about, making and eating all of them. That might have been why the message from Peacock struck me so tender. I think it made me realize how long it had been since cooking felt like an act of love, and that maybe I needed a little bit of loving too.

If it’s been a while, I heartily suggest you make these dinner rolls for someone you care deeply about . I decided to make them for my dear friend Ben, who was coming up to Los Angeles to join me on a road trip to Ventura.

Before I did, I reached out to Peacock to see if he’d be open to talking about the rolls, their significance and any tips he had for an amateur baker. He very kindly agreed, and the day before I was going to make them, we hopped on a video call. His love of cooking and his admiration for these rolls in particular were obvious and inspiring: “They’re beautiful and they’re delicious and they’re special.

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You can buy rolls from a bakery, but they’re not like this. It’s such an expression of heart and hand. It’s a joy. ”Zoomed out, the recipe is pretty simple.

You make a starter, also sometimes called a poolish, made from boiled and mashed potato, some of the potato cooking liquid, flour, sugar and yeast. That’s all mixed together and allowed to sit. The yeast eats the sugars in the flour, sugar and potato, and converts it into alcohol and carbon dioxide .

After a couple hours, the starter is light, frothy and ready to eat more sugar. The dough is made by slowly, but aggressively, working flour into the starter. Peacock says the vigorous whisking — done early in the recipe before the dough is too thick — develops the gluten , which, he says, is the key to the rolls’ light, feathery texture.

Halfway through the flour additions, the dough is enriched with eggs, milk, butter and lard, which lend tenderness to the rolls. Then the rest of the flour and a bit of salt are worked in, and the dough is covered in more fat and allowed to rise for 1 ½ hours at room temperature, or overnight.

If you’re like me, you’ll make the starter before dinner, finish the dough before bed, and pop it in the fridge to have fresh rolls the following day. When it’s time to shape, the dough is lightly scraped from the sides of the bowl and given a short time to rise as it tempers.

The rolls are then shaped , coated in more lard and butter, and nestled against one another in a greased cast iron pan. The rolls then get one more hour to rise, till they’re quite tall, before being set in the oven to bake. Some of the steps of the recipe are quite effortful.

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For example, pushing hot potatoes through a fine-meshed sieve, or aggressively hand-beating the nascent dough to develop the gluten. When trying moments inevitably come up for you, I encourage you to take a moment and a deep breath, and to think about the person or people you’re making them for. Try and find the love there, then keep going. Ben arrived just as the rolls were finishing their final rise.

I popped them in the oven, and about 40 minutes later, they emerged quite tall, nearly fried in the copious fat, crunchy where they touched the cast iron and absolutely delicious. The leftovers are also great, especially when split, slathered in butter and placed under the broiler. Ben and I did that too, when we got back from our trip to Ventura.

But I’ll tell you all about that in my next newsletter . Of course, as always, you don’t have to make these rolls. Whatever you do make, I encourage you to try and make it with care. It’s worth it.

The recipe for these incredible rolls was first published in “The Gift of Southern Cooking” by Edna Lewis and, and has been updated and adapted below to reflect Peacock’s current technique. These rolls, Peacock says, are an edible manifestation of love and care for those you share them with. As such, he encourages you to use the highest-quality ingredients you can — dusty, well-cured russet potatoes, organic King Arthur flour and organic sugar.

Of course, use whatever you have access to. For this recipe — to avoid as much stress as possible during an already chaotic season — I decided to bake the potatoes instead of boiling them, and to ease my worry about the fat, I simply opted to addIf the amount of butter in these mashed potatoes scares you, just know that on my first recipe test, I added double the amount of butter and all of my test subjects ate them quite happily.

It is also your right as the cook to not disclose how much butter you used. Mashed Potatoes based on Cody Reiss’ recipe in the LA Time Test Kitchen.