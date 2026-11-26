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The holiday season is the perfect time to swap the crowded shopping malls for a more curated holiday shopping experience. Discover charming shops filled with unique gifts and handcrafted treasures.

Enjoy festive entertainment at The Ohio Star Theater and Amish Country Theater, special holiday events like the All Seasons Christmas Festival, and savor delicious seasonal flavors at local restaurants and bakeries. Slow down, reconnect, and remember the reason for the season. Make it more than a day trip by staying in a cozy cabin or welcoming bed and breakfast. Unwind, recharge, and enjoy a little holiday magic before the holiday rush!

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Columbus police need help ID’ing a suspect in a Holt Road robbery/assault. A slender Black man with braided hair stole cash from a worker at a business in the 1600 block, then attacked him while fleeing Nov. 20. A fatal Licking County crash left a 69-year-old Centerburg woman dead and a 19-year-old man seriously hurt after a stop sign failure at Township Road 46 and 26. OSHP says the investigation is ongoing.