Make That Movie: A Fresh Mockumentary Comedy Series Breaks the Mold

Sam Campbell's new series Make That Movie delivers a brilliantly awkward and inventive comedic experience, following a fallen director as he helps ordinary people produce terrible films. Though its release is limited to Australia and the UK, critics are hailing it as one of the year's funniest shows.

In an era dominated by reboots, sequels, and live-action remakes, the television landscape often feels saturated with familiar concepts. However, a truly original and daring comedy series has emerged, proving that fresh, inventive ideas can still captivate audiences.

On May 28, 2026, Australian comedian Sam Campbell and writer Paddy Young launched Make That Movie on HBO Max in Australia and Channel 4 in the UK. The show quickly garnered attention for its unique mockumentary format and cringe-comedy sensibility, drawing comparisons to the work of Tim Robinson and Nathan Fielder. The premise centers on Campbell playing a fictionalized version of himself: a former acclaimed film director whose career has stalled.

He now traverses the United Kingdom, seeking out ordinary people with grand ambitions to create their own feature films. Alongside his eccentric team-including producers, filmmakers, and an awkward yet immensely wealthy intimacy director named Aaron Chen-he attempts to transform these amateur ideas into cinematic realities. The result is a six-episode series that balances absurdity with sharp observational humor, delivering a comedic experience that feels both wildly inventive and painfully relatable.

The show's brilliance lies in its commitment to the mockumentary style, using it to heighten the social awkwardness and creative missteps that define each episode. In the first installment, for example, the team endeavors to produce a heist thriller where two protagonists can turn into snakes, but only one at a time. This bizarre concept leads to logistical nightmares involving CGI, convincing printing center employees to become actors, and handling live snakes on set.

The episode encapsulates the series' ability to mine humor from both the participants' cluelessness and the crew's increasingly unhelpful interventions. Every scene is packed with one-liners, unexpected twists, and moments so cringeworthy they become laugh-out-loud funny. The pacing allows jokes to accumulate naturally, avoiding the rushed feel of many sitcoms. Campbell's performance-marked by an uncomprehending, deadpan demeanor-anchors the chaos, making his character both frustrating and endearing.

The supporting cast, including Lara Ricote, Helen Bauer, and David Hargreaves, adds layers of absurdity, each contributing to the show's distinct tone. Despite its critical acclaim, Make That Movie faces a significant barrier: its release is limited to Australia on HBO Max and the UK on Channel 4, leaving international audiences unable to access it legally.

This restricted availability is particularly frustrating given the global success of similar comedies like I Think You Should Leave and The Rehearsal, which also thrive on uncomfortable, scenario-driven humor. According to FlixPatrol, the series has surged to number five on Australian streaming charts, demonstrating strong local demand. Critics have overwhelmingly praised it, with The Guardian calling it "the funniest TV show of the entire year," highlighting its celebration of both bad films and comedy as an art form.

However, some reviews note that the humor is highly dependent on pre-existing appreciation for Campbell's style, suggesting the show may not convert new viewers easily. Nevertheless, its innovative approach and consistent laughs suggest that, if it reaches a broader audience, it could attain cult status. For now, fans of bold, cringe-based comedy must rely on VPNs or await a potential wider release, hoping that the show's acclaim will pressure distributors to expand its reach





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