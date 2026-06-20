Make Father's Day a Special One with These Delicious Breakfast Recipes

Get inspiration for a memorable Father's Day with these mouth-watering breakfast recipes, featuring dishes like breakfast sausage and fried eggs, French toast, and homemade pizza.

So make this their best Father’s Day from the very start: Let ’em sleep in and then prepare a warm meal, whether it’s something savory—breakfast sausage and fried eggs, perhaps?

—or sweet, carb-lover’s treats such as French toast drenched in Here are our best Father’s Day brunch, breakfast, or even breakfast-for-dinner recipes that are sure to make your dad feel celebrated.is not only worthy of Father’s Day breakfast, but it also comes with some shortcuts: Transform canned black beans into creamy refried beans with the help of butter and garlic. The flavors here are a combination of two tapas favorites: patatas bravas and huevos rotos.

You get the best of both worlds with the runny yolks, crispy potatoes, chile-based sauce, and creamy mayo. If you don’t have a traditional blender for making this quick hollandaise sauce, an immersion blender and tall glass or jar will work just as well.can be made up to a month ahead and stored in the fridge—and it works for more than just breakfast.

These golden-brown buttermilk biscuits develop so many flaky layers because the dough is folded and stacked before it’s cut. Serve them simply with butter and jam, or use them for breakfast sandwiches with all of Dad’s favorite fillings.melted, in lieu of softened, butter, so there’s no need for an electric mixer. This both saves you time and ensures that you won’t over-mix the batter.

A cup of sour cream adds a tangy silkiness to this crowd-friendly hash brown casserole, which counters the starchiness of the potatoes. Top a spicy Italian sausage patty with feta, cilantro, sweet, piquant pickled peppers, and a sunny-side-up egg and slide it all inside a toasted English muffin for a hearty breakfast sandwich you may want to repeat for dinner. Firing up homemade pizza for breakfast? The ultimate act of love, in our books.

This is a cream-based pie, but if Dad can’t imagine a pizza without tomato sauce, that works just as well here, too. This onion-loaded omelette with pomme frites serves one: Dad. It takes a little longer to prepare than simply scrambling some eggs, but put in the extra effort for your father and he’s sure to be grateful .for this Mexican favorite, since it’s the foundation of the dish.

While you’re at it, make a double batch so Dad has something to dunk tortilla chips into later. Cornmeal meets sweet blueberries and lemon zest in tender muffins that come together in 45 minutes. Don’t have fresh berries? Frozen ones work just as well in this recipe.

Toast is key for sopping up this low-fuss, highly satisfying trifecta . Go for a country-style or seeded loaf. Pain de mie works, too. If your dad loves a fully loaded everything bagel for breakfast, then we imagine he’ll be into this quiche with sesame seeds, garlic and onion flakes, red onion, fresh dill, capers, smoked salmon, an ultra-flaky crust.

Combine bacon, soft-boiled eggs, potatoes, and Gruyère cheese in one dish for this delicious casserole. Important: You do not have to make the dough; this Father’s Day recipe calls forplain pasta, but if you just happen to magically have leftover pesto pasta in the fridge, throw that in there. In fact, almost any sauced pasta will work here.these brioche-like, cardamom-scented rolls streaked with a buttery cinnamon and brown sugar filling.

They’ll keep for two days—but we all know they’ll be eaten in one. These bacon-and-egg-stuffed burritos are smoky and satisfying thanks to the addition of buttery mashed black beans and lots of melty cheese. Keep the hot sauce close by if Dad likes extra heat. Stuffed French toast, bread pudding, the cheese blintz, and Danish are all part of the DNA of this breakfast casserole.

It’s sweet, yes, but the cream cheese helps balance every bite. Soak cooked white rice overnight in chicken or vegetable broth to deepen its flavor before simmering it with fragrant ginger and scallions. Now you have a savory, velvety, Vietnamese rice porridge. If Dad’s an oatmeal kind of guy, surprise him with something new.

This savory version is packed with veggies and is made even heartier thanks to the addition of a soft-boiled or fried egg. In this spin on lox and bagels, the cream cheese is flavored with seaweed and you cure the salmon yourself. Want to goAlmost a full cup of sweetened flaked coconut not only lends extra moisture and texture to these quick and easy banana muffins, it gives them some tropical flair.

Feel free to fill this lovechild of a Spanish tortilla and an Italian frittata with whatever leftover cooked vegetables you have in your fridge. If Dad’s a meat-lover, serve it with some chorizo on the side. Assemble this easy sausage, egg, and cheese strata the night before you plan to bake it.

Then toss it straight from the fridge into the oven—no need to preheat! —while you make coffee and slice someThe ham-and-cheese-filled loaf is the savory quick bread you didn't know you needed next to your eggs at the breakfast table. Gruyère ensures it’s full of salty, nutty flavor, but sharpThese shingled sheet-pan potatoes are somewhere between french fries and potato chips.

Pile them with smoked fish, crème fraîche, or sour cream; trout or salmon roe; chopped dill; and thinly sliced red onion. A combination of buckwheat flour, cocoa powder, and flaxseed meal make these waffles not only fudgy, but also free of gluten. Top them with fluffy whipped ricotta, maple syrup, and a crunchy combination of toasted buckwheat groats, sesame seeds, and flaxseeds.needs no introduction.

This breakfast crunchwrap recipe is inspired by the fast food chain’s own riff on the original and it delivers the same promise of crispy, melty, cheesiness. These aren’t your average cinnamon rolls: Brown butter in the cinnamon-brown sugar filling lends nutty complexity and amps up the toffee flavors while the high-hydration dough yields a tender, pillowy bread. A simple mix of hot chili paste, rice vinegar, and honey delivers sweet heat to these understated breakfast tacos.

If you can’t findA dollop of cream cheese keeps these scrambled eggs silky, ensuring they can be made up to 2 hours ahead of serving without losing lusciousness. These homemade chocolate croissants go far beyond Father’s Day. The recipe makes enough dough for two batches, so freeze half. Future you will be psyched. These waffles are crispy on the outside and light and fluffy in the middle, just how Dad likes them. Top with berries, yogurt, or whatever else he likes. These Father’s Day breakfast nachos lend themselves to customization, so feel free to play.

Add bacon or cooked and crumbled sausage, skip the cilantro, or use up those leftover roasted vegetables—whatever Dad wants.is a food and wine writer and recipe developer, as well as a registered dietitian. A longtime editor at Kitchn, she has also been on staff at Epicurious and Food52. Her writing and recipes can be found in numerous online and print publications, including Serious Eats, Tasting Table, ...

The Epicurious editorial team develops original recipes, and publishes stories about cooking better, faster, and more creatively, sustainably, and affordably. How to Make Crispy Waffles, Every Time I made waffles for weeks in an effort to find out, once and for all, how to make them crisp and keep them that way. This simple, classic recipe for strawberry shortcake takes just over an hour to make—and includes an easy trick for stabilizing whipped cream.

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