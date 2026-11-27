Global strikes target Amazon during Black Friday across 20 nations. Unions demand fair wages, tax compliance, and better working conditions in major markets.

Organizers expect Amazon to face strikes or protests in 20 countries from Friday to Monday as part of the " Make Amazon Pay" campaign. This global action targets the e-commerce giant over its wage structures and tax contributions. The events cover Black Friday, which Sensormatic Solutions predicts will be the busiest shopping day of the year in the United States. They also extend through Cyber Monday following Thursday's Thanksgiving.

Campaign Origins and Union Leadership

Make Amazon Pay was jointly launched in 2020 by the UNI Global Union and Progressive International, a left-wing campaign group. UNI Global Union General Secretary Christy Hoffman stated, "The question is no longer whether Amazon workers can win. It's where they win next." An Amazon spokesperson confirmed events were ongoing but described them as "low key." The company said the actions were not impacting its operation. Newsweek contacted the Progressive International for comment on Friday by email outside of regular office hours.

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European Strikes and German Demands

The German United Services Union (ver.di) called for strikes on Monday morning across Amazon warehouses in Leipzig, Bad Hersfeld, Dortmund, Werne, Rheinberg, Mönchengladbach, Frankenthal, Gera, Graben, Koblenz, and Achim. Organizers are demanding Amazon negotiate collective bargaining agreements with unions and increase pay. Silke Zimmer, the ver.di executive board member responsible for retail, said: "Despite massive intimidation, Amazon employees are striking for the recognition of retail trade agreements and a collective agreement for good and healthy working conditions." This coordinated effort highlights the intense pressure on Amazon's European logistics network during peak shopping periods.

Global Protests in India and Bangladesh

In India, Friday saw rallies organized by the Amazon India Workers Union (AIWU) and partner unions in at least 23 locations according to The Wire, a local non-profit news website. The protests involved both delivery and warehouse workers with demands including new heat safety measures and guarantees against certain forms of at work surveillance. According to the UNI Global Union, strikes and protests are also taking place among garment workers in Bangladesh who are demanding a minimum wage of $240 per month. These actions underscore the international scope of labor grievances within the retail supply chain.

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Environmental Concerns in France and Poland

In Poland, protests were called for Friday at four Amazon warehouses. In Luxembourg, a protest was organized by trade unions and campaign groups, including Amnesty International and Greenpeace. They are angry at both Amazon working conditions and the company's environmental impact. In Strasbourg, France, calls for solidarity with Amazon workers were backed by members of the European Parliament. Meanwhile, lawmakers in Canberra, Australia, also gave their backing to Make Amazon Pay. This cross-border political support indicates a growing institutional recognition of labor disputes.

US Campaign Launch and Worker Testimonies

A new Make Amazon Fair campaign is also being launched on Friday by the UNI Global Union in the United States, United Kingdom and India. This will include the broadcast of a video produced by the union about Amazon working practices in New York, London and Hyderabad. In the video, one Amazon employee based in India said that to meet targets she had to walk "25 to 30 kilometers (15.5 to 18.6 miles) in 10 hours," resulting in blisters. She noted that bosses kept track of how many times she went to the toilet, drank water and who she spoke to. A former Amazon employee in the U.S. said working for the company "sent me to countless doctors" and that she lost her job after trying to organize with a union.

Teamsters Rally on Cyber Monday

Demonstrations and other events have also been organized in Canada, Indonesia, Japan, the Philippines, Thailand, Fiji, Singapore and South Africa, according to the UNI Global Union. On Cyber Monday, the Teamsters union is holding several rallies and press conferences outside Amazon facilities. Events in Los Angeles and Chicago are confirmed. In a statement provided to Newsweek, Hoffman, of the UNI Global Union, cited recent successes in British Columbia where Unifor won wages of up to 29 Canadian dollars an hour. She emphasized that these are rights in writing, not promises from management. Amazon does business across borders, so workers are organizing across borders.