This make-ahead gravy uses browned chicken wings and aromatics instead of turkey drippings to create a savory foundation. It can be made with store-bought broth, deglazed with white wine, and thickened with a butter-and-flour roux. The gravy stores for up to four days in the refrigerator or three months in the freezer.

This make-ahead gravy doesn’t need turkey drippings—or a turkey, for that matter. Since we don’t assume you have a casual carcass and drippings lying around, the recipe uses chicken wings instead.

Browned with onion, carrot, and celery, they build the savory foundation—no roasting pan required. You’ll use those wings and aromatics to fortify stock, so even store-bought broth will work just fine. White wine helps lift the browned bits from the pan, while a butter-and-flour roux gives the gravy its silky body. We like Wondra flour, which is less prone to lumps, but all-purpose works too.

Also read Turkey or no turkey?

Refrigerate the gravy for up to 4 days, or freeze it for up to 3 months. Transfer it to shallow containers and refrigerate promptly, within 2 hours of cooking. Thaw frozen gravy in the refrigerator before reheating. Have some stock on standby: Gravy thickens as it cools, but a splash of broth and a vigorous whisk will bring it back to silky, mashed-potato-pooling glory.is an option, not a requirement.

Store-bought low-sodium chicken or turkey broth gets a big flavor boost from the browned chicken wings and aromatics. If you already have a rich, full-flavored homemade stock, skip the fortifying step:, then start with the roux in Step 3. Use the wine to deglaze the pan, then reduce it by half before continuing with your homemade stock. Yes, though the gravy doesn’t need them.

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If you are planning to add your drippings, go easy on the seasoning when making ahead, especially if your When you’re ready to serve, skim the fat from the drippings, then whisk the juices into the gravy as it reheats, adding a little at a time until you’re happy with the flavor and consistency. Taste before adding more salt. , which explains how to use a cornstarch slurry instead of a flour-based roux.

Check that your broth and Worcestershire sauce are labeled gluten-free too. , and cook, stirring and turning wings often, until everything in pan is deeply browned, 14–16 minutes. Add aand use a wooden spoon to scrape up any browned bits stuck to the bottom of pan. Bring to a boil and cook until wine is reduced by half, about 5 minutes.

Addand return to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer, stirring occasionally, until liquid is reduced by a third, 35–40 minutes. Strain fortified stock through a fine-mesh sieve into a heatproof bowl. Discard solids. Keep fortified stock warm while you make your roux. Whisking constantly, ladle fortified stock into roux, pouring in gradually and making sure to incorporate after each addition before adding more.

Simmer, whisking often, until gravy is thickened and reduced to about 3 cups , 8–10 minutes. Stir inGravy can be made 4 days ahead. Let cool; cover and chill . Reheat over low, whisking in more stock or water as needed before serving.