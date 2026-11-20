Lemon will look across the field on Sunday and see the team that was set to draft him. The rookie wideout says he has no regrets about the twist of fate that made him an Eagle.

For a fleeting moment during the first round of the draft, Makai Lemon thought he was a Pittsburgh Steeler. The slot receiver out of USC was on the phone with Steelers general manager Omar Khan just before 10 p.m., with Pittsburgh on the clock next at No. 21 overall after the Dallas Cowboys.

But a notification of an incoming call from a Philadelphia area code flashed across his screen, interrupting his conversation with Khan and thwarting his short-lived ambitions in black and gold. Eagles general manager Howie Roseman leapfrogged the Steelers, trading up to No. 20 overall with the Cowboys in exchange for the No. 23-overall pick and two fourth-round selections . The Eagles also received a 2027 seventh-rounder.

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Most notably, they fortified their receiving corps in preparation for life without A.J. Brown . The Steelers pivoted, selecting offensive tackle Max Iheanachor out of Arizona State at No. 21 overall. Lemon moved on, too, reconfiguring his NFL aspirations 300 miles east of the Steel City.

“I was definitely shocked,” Lemon said later that night from Pittsburgh, which was coincidentally the site of the NFL draft. “Definitely. But I couldn’t be even more happy that they did. So I’m super blessed.

It was the right time, the right team, and everything worked out, just how it’s supposed to be. ” Nearly seven months later, the Eagles’ season hasn’t exactly worked out the way they hoped that night. The Eagles are 2-7 amid a seven-game losing streak. They’re on the cusp of missing the playoffs for the first time in six seasons, just two years removed from the franchise’s second Super Bowl victory.

The injury-riddled offense has floundered under first-year offensive coordinator Sean Mannion , ranking 31st in the league in expected points added per play , 30th in points per game , and last in yards per game , according to Next Gen Stats. The prospect of improvement in the second half of the season is all the more challenging in the absence of Jalen Hurts , who went on injured reserve with blood clots in his lungs following the Week 5 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

While the Eagles have collectively struggled, Lemon’s trajectory of development has proceeded in a positive direction. It started out at a low point, when he was sidelined for three weeks during training camp with a hamstring injury. He has steadily rebounded, earning an increased role over the last three weeks in the absences of the injured DeVonta Smith and Dontayvion Wicks. Through the first six games of the year, Lemon averaged 4.7 targets per game.

In the last three, he has 7.7 targets per game, culminating in two straight games with a season-high nine targets per game before the bye week.

“He has no problem being the No. 1 guy,” said Aaron Moorehead, the Eagles wide receivers coach. “He has no problem being the guy that the team needs. That’s what he did when he was in college over his last couple years, and it was kind of fun to watch him do it here. ” Lemon could have been a Steeler in an alternate universe, but he’s making the most of the reality of his situation in Philadelphia.

With Smith and Wicks nearing returns to action ahead of Sunday’s game against the Steelers, how much will Lemon’s role change for the remainder of the season, and how can he continue to position himself to be a key contributor to the Eagles’ future success? Behind-the-scenes work ‘paid dividends’ Over the last three weeks, Lemon has played 63.3 snaps per game, compared to the 44.2 snaps per game he played through the first six.

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In order to eventually play an increased role on the field, he had to maximize the time he spent off of it over the summer. During training camp, Lemon was sidelined for eight practices due to a hamstring injury.

Moorehead called Lemon’s injury and his eventual return a “hard process” to undergo as a rookie, compounding the difficulty of the transition to the NFL for any first-year player learning the ins and outs of a new offense and the speed of the NFL game. Moorehead worked with Mannion, Roseman, and Nick Sirianni to determine how to ensure Lemon wouldn’t fall behind.

They decided that Moorehead would have a one-on-one walkthrough with Lemon after practice every day so he could get a feel for all of the plays that the team ran in practice. He would go through the same mental process as he would when healthy — lining up, getting to his split, walking through his route, or getting to his block in the run game.

Lemon and Moorehead would spend about 45 minutes in each of those walkthroughs while the rookie receiver was injured. Those sessions helped Lemon stay mentally sharp, aiding his transition upon his return. Moorehead estimated that Lemon was fully caught up within the first couple of weeks of the regular season, despite lacking a traditional training camp.

“The one thing I’ll say about Makai is he’s a really smart guy,” Moorehead said. “He’s a really hard worker, and he’s really football-smart. But he’s one of the few players that I’ve coached in my career that has truly gotten better every single week he’s been here, and you can see it. And you can see just how it’s slowing down for him, and how there’s these little things that are starting to make sense to him.

” Those walkthrough sessions were also critical to the leap that Lemon took over the last three weeks, Moorehead said. He noted that through the first six weeks of the season, Lemon was primarily responsible for lining up as the slot receiver. In turn, he only had to listen to certain words within the play call that were relevant to his position.

In the absence of Smith and Wicks over the last three weeks, Moorehead said that Lemon was tasked with broadening his responsibilities to the “X” and “Z” positions . Lemon was no longer listening to just one part of the play call — he was shifting from position to position from play to play, requiring a greater level of focus in the huddle as he keyed in on the parts of the call that corresponded to his responsibility.

Moorehead said Smith underwent a similar experience his rookie year in 2021 when he primarily played the “X” role before taking on additional responsibilities.

“It’s a lot easier when you’re only listening to one thing early on, and then you get adjusted and move ,” Moorehead said. “So it was nice that he had that ability to do that early on, and it gave him a little time where he was able to move, where now, he’s able to do that. He’s more comfortable with the offense and what we’re doing. ” With greater responsibility came greater production.

In his last three games, Lemon has compiled 185 yards and a touchdown on 19 receptions , good for 9.7 yards per reception and a 73.1% catch rate. Through his first six, he had 127 yards on 18 receptions , averaging 7.1 per reception and posting a 64.3% catch rate.

“I feel like it definitely paid dividends to where I’m at right now in the playbook,” Lemon said. “And I’m just grateful for a coach like that, to have my back and to help me learn the playbook as fast as possible, knowing that they could use my ability to help the offense. ” With more targets also came more drops.

Lemon totaled four in his last three games, albeit with two different quarterbacks, despite not having any beforehand . Lemon took accountability in the aftermath, blaming a lack of focus, but he said he wouldn’t dwell on them moving forward.

“I told him the other day I was really proud of him, and we got to get some things cleaned up, and we will,” Moorehead said. “But really, just proud of how the way that he’s played and the way that he’s gone about his business over the course of the last month. ” What does the future hold? If Smith and Wicks return to action this week, Mannion could have more mouths to feed on the Eagles offense.

That isn’t such a bad problem for a team looking to get back in the win column for the first time in two months. Still, the Eagles must find a way to help Lemon eventually reach his full potential in the passing game, especially as the development of young players becomes a key objective of the team down the stretch.

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Mannion said Thursday that all three of his top receivers will be a focal point in the offense, although that goal could be contingent on how defenses play them.

“Having the three of them out there with each other I think opens up opportunities,” Mannion said. “It can be a little bit of a compounding effect when you have a diverse set of weapons all on the field at the same time. Like I said, I think they can really help one another get open.

I know there’s only one ball to go around, but I really think it’ll be a net positive for all of them in terms of their production to be on the field at the same time. ” This isn’t a new experience for Lemon. The rookie was part of a talented receiving corps at USC that also featured Ja’Kobi Lane, the Baltimore Ravens’ 2026 third-rounder, and Zachariah Branch, the Atlanta Falcons’ 2026 third-rounder.

In an interview with The Inquirer before the start of the season, USC head coach Lincoln Riley noted that Lemon, who predominantly played in the slot, and Lane, who mainly lined up outside, created opportunities for each other through their complementary skill sets in 2025. That was the case in Lemon’s standout performance against Iowa in 2025, in which he totaled 153 yards and a touchdown on 10 receptions.

“I think there’s in our offense where we’re trying to stretch the field vertically and people have got to decide where they’re going to dedicate a safety to,” Riley said. “If you start doubling Makai in the slot and all of a sudden you’re leaving Ja’Kobi and his frame and his ball skills out there one-on-one with a corner, and then vice versa.

“As people try to keep a lid over the top of Ja’Kobi, you’re talking about getting Makai matched up on safeties or nickels, or at times even linebackers, and that was typically a pretty advantageous matchup for us. So when they were both healthy and both going it was a good combination for us. ” But Lemon’s talents in college weren’t limited to the slot.

While he was mostly known for making tough receptions over the middle of the field and generating yards after the catch, he also displayed the ability to make catches downfield. In both 2024 and 2025, deep passes accounted for more than 20% of Lemon’s targets, according to PFF. Duce Robinson, his former teammate at USC, recalled the 37-yard touchdown pass that Lemon caught in 2024 against Washington on a go route.

He was lined up outside, which was atypical for the slot receiver, but Robinson said Lemon had a knack for stepping up when the team needed him.

“He ran a go, the corner jumped outside, he slipped inside, stacked the corner, and then got vertical and just separated, and he ended up scoring on that play,” Robinson said. “But that’s kind of what I mean. When we needed a play, he was the guy to make it, and he was going to do it every time. ” Could that skill set translate to the NFL level in due time?

Lemon has only been targeted on deep passes twice, per PFF, and neither attempt resulted in a completion. Through nine games, 70% of Lemon’s targets have come on short passes . The majority of those targets on short passes have come between the numbers. Still, when asked about the team’s plan to expand Lemon’s route tree, Sirianni lauded his “unique skill set” that can help him accomplish anything the team asks him to do.

“I think he’s got the ability to do multiple things,” Sirianni said. “There’s no question about it. I think that, especially this last month of the season, he’s really been productive with things that you can obviously see, how strong his hands are and his ability to catch the ball in traffic.

“I just think that he takes everything that’s given to him, and he’s able to handle a lot, and we can continue to add to his plate. ” Lemon isn’t fixated on himself, whether it comes to his targets or his utilization in the offense. He plans on keeping the same approach this week, with the focus on executing his job at a high level.

Lemon said he has full confidence in the coaches and their game plan, no matter which route he’s asked to run on any given play. In a down season for the team, Lemon has maintained a sense of gratitude. He said he’s grateful for the opportunities he has to get on the field and the routes he gets to run.

As he approaches his 10th NFL game, Lemon said his unique — albeit brief — connection to the Steelers hasn’t crossed his mind this week.

“I got my full focus on the team and what we got to do as the Eagles and the offense,” Lemon said. “But I’m ready for the matchup on Sunday, though. Definitely, I’m excited. ”