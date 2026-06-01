A new poll shows 72 percent of French citizens think crime has dramatically escalated, a belief held across the political spectrum but strongest among right-wing voters. The findings follow violent clashes after Paris Saint-Germain's Champions League win, with over 700 arrests and political leaders blaming a crisis of state authority and migratory pressures.

A recent CSA poll for Le Journal du Dimanche reveals that a substantial majority of French citizens perceive a dramatic escalation in crime, with 72 percent believing the situation is out of control.

This sentiment is particularly pronounced among supporters of the centre-right Républicains (92 percent) and the National Rally (83 percent), but also extends to a majority of left-wing voters, including La France Insoumise (58 percent) and the Socialist Party (51 percent). Only Green Party supporters show a minority holding this view at 45 percent.

Demographic breakdowns indicate women are more likely than men to share this concern (76 percent vs. 69 percent), and older generations are more convinced, with 76 percent of those over 50 agreeing, compared to 71 percent of 25-44 year olds and just 55 percent of 18-24 year olds. These anxieties surfaced against a backdrop of recurring violence, notably during Paris Saint-Germain's Champions League final victory celebrations on Saturday night.

More than 700 arrests were made as scenes of chaos unfolded near the Eiffel Tower and across the capital, with flares, burning vehicles, smashed shop windows, and clashes with police. Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez noted a 32 percent increase in arrests compared to the similar celebrations in 2025, with 457 people taken into custody. Political figures swiftly capitalized on the unrest.

Marine Le Pen of the National Rally stated, Only in France does a football clubs victory spark riots, while her protégé Jordan Bardella voiced total support for police and demanded the state uphold its authority against atmospheric violence that has become unbearable. Bruno Retailleau, former Interior Minister and current presidential candidate, called the violence a worsening ritual and proposed concrete measures including facial recognition for rioters and reinstating joint financial liability for damages.

He explicitly connected the crisis to migratory disorders that have eroded respect for the law and weakened the republican pact, asserting, France should not have to endure this violence with every trophy. Order is a decision. This incident occurs amidst broader alarm over narco-war violence plaguing France, involving teenage casualties, prison breaks by gang leaders, and even cocaine wash-ups on beaches.

Retailleau had declared war on operating gangs late last year following the killing of a 15-year-old caught in a Poitiers brawl and gunfight. The poll and subsequent events underscore a deepening national crisis of authority, where celebratory gatherings repeatedly descend into riots, reflecting and exacerbating widespread public fears about state sovereignty and security





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France Crime Poll PSG Champions League Riots Marine Le Pen Brunis Retailleau Narco-State France Public Security France

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