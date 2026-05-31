Majority of French Believe Crime Out of Control, Survey Shows

A new survey reveals that 72% of French people believe crime is out of control, with fears of 'Mexinization' rising. The sentiment crosses political lines, though strongest among right-wing supporters. Meanwhile, post-Champions League riots have led to hundreds of arrests, prompting calls for restored state authority.

A recent survey has revealed that over seven in ten people in France believe crime is out of control, with many fearing the country is sliding toward a state of Mexinization where public authority is eroded by criminal elements.

The poll, conducted by a prominent research institute, found that 72 percent of respondents agree that crime has spiraled beyond the government's ability to manage it. This sentiment is particularly strong among supporters of the center-right Les Républicains, where 92 percent hold this view, followed by 83 percent of National Rally backers and 62 percent of those who support President Emmanuel Macron's centrist bloc.

Even among left-wing voters, a majority 55 percent share the concern, including 58 percent of supporters of the far-left La France Insoumise and 51 percent of Socialists. Only Green Party supporters fall below majority level, with 45 percent expressing unease about the loss of state control. The findings underscore a widespread anxiety about law and order that transcends traditional political divides, though it is most acute on the right. The survey also highlights significant demographic variations.

Women are more likely than men to perceive crime as out of control, with 76 percent of women compared to 69 percent of men expressing this fear, possibly reflecting heightened concerns about sexual assault and other gender-related crimes. Age plays a crucial role as well: 76 percent of those over 50 feel control has been lost, while 71 percent of respondents aged 25 to 44 and only 55 percent of those aged 18 to 24 share the same view.

This generational gap suggests that younger people may be less exposed to or less aware of the deterioration in public safety, or they may have different thresholds for what constitutes out of control. The data indicates that the perception of crime is not uniform across French society and that older and female populations are particularly sensitive to issues of security.

These survey results come amid a backdrop of violent riots that erupted across France following Paris Saint-Germain's victory in the Champions League Final. On the night of the match, celebrations turned into widespread looting, vandalism, and confrontations with police. By Sunday morning, authorities reported 780 arrests nationwide, a 30 percent increase compared to the previous year's similar event.

Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau described the scenes as unacceptable, stating that violence and vandalism are multiplying, with groups targeting public property, businesses, and law enforcement. He emphasized the need for total support for police, gendarmes, and firefighters who are protecting the nation against what he called atmospheric violence that has become unbearable.

Retailleau, also a presidential candidate, linked the crisis of authority to what he termed migratory disorders that have for years fueled the erosion of respect for the law and the weakening of the republican pact. The combination of the survey and the riots has reignited debate over security policies and the effectiveness of the state's response to lawlessness. The sense of insecurity reflected in the poll is not new but has intensified in recent years.

France has experienced a series of high-profile terrorist attacks, urban violence, and social unrest, including the Yellow Vest protests and recent pension reform demonstrations. The concept of Mexinization, a term used by some commentators to draw parallels with Mexico's struggles against drug cartels and state impotence, has gained traction in political discourse. Critics argue that the government has failed to maintain order, while supporters of President Macron insist that crime statistics do not support the perception of a total breakdown.

However, the survey shows that a vast majority of French citizens feel otherwise, regardless of political affiliation. The Green Party's relative optimism suggests that environmental issues may outweigh security concerns for their base, but for most others, law and order remains a top priority. As France grapples with these challenges, the coming elections will likely see security as a central campaign issue, with candidates on both left and right vying to address the public's deep unease





BreitbartNews / 🏆 610. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

France Crime Survey Public Opinion Mexinization PSG Riots State Authority

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Vomiting Virus Sweeps Across Majority of U.S.A fast-spreading virus is ripping through communities from California hiking trails to major metro areas.

Read more »

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Believe in Their 2026 UDFAsThe Tampa Bay Buccaneers nabbed quite a few intriguing players in the beginning rounds of the NFL Draft in 2026, but late-round draft picks are often the ones t

Read more »

Louisiana Passes New Congressional Map Reducing Majority-Black DistrictsLouisiana lawmakers approved a new congressional map that eliminates one of two majority-Black districts, following a Supreme Court ruling striking down the previous map as a racial gerrymander. The map gives Republicans a potential fifth seat, but faces legal challenges from Democrats.

Read more »

Louisiana Passes New Congressional Map Eliminating Majority-Black DistrictLouisiana lawmakers approved a new congressional map on Friday that eliminates one of the state's two majority-Black districts, following a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that struck down the previous map as an illegal racial gerrymander. The new map is designed to give Republicans a chance to win five of six House seats.

Read more »