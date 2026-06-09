Majority of Europeans Back Reducing Fossil Fuel Imports to Make Europe Safer, Polling Shows

Support CleanTechnica's work through a Substack subscription or on Stripe. YouGov poll findings commissioned by E3G, T&E and the Electrification Alliance. New polling data across five major European countries shows strong support for electrification and clean energy investment. These views cut across traditional left-right political divides.

New polling data across five major European countries shows strong support for electrification and clean energy investment. These views cut across traditional left-right political divides.

Over 6 in 10 believe that reducing dependence on imported fossil fuels makes Europe safer, when averaged across five countries surveyed. 8 out of 10 Europeans surveyed say that European countries should be working together, of which six say that cooperation has become more important in the current geopolitical context. At time of publication, the crisis in the Strait of Hormuz has continued for over 100 days.

More than half of respondents: Italy , France , Germany , Spain , and Poland in four of the six countries: Spain , Germany , Italy , and France . In those same four countries, most respondents also back direct government support for household EV purchasingis seen as more important during the current energy crisis: 68% in Spain, 67% in Germany, 62% in France, and 61% in Italy.

In Poland, 45% agree and a further 32% say cooperation should happen regardless.groups for clean electrification measures — including in Germany, Italy, and France. These findings create a political opportunity. Europe now has the chance to rebuild a shared political narrative around independence, protection and prosperity that positions the clean energy transition not as a burden, but as a project of European safety.

At a time when citizens are demanding greater stability and security, continued defence of fossil fuel dependence means defending volatility, external vulnerability and economic fragility. That is an increasingly untenable position. The opportunity this creates for driving the electrification debate as a mainstream, non-partisan, European project, is significant.. With strong public support for electrification across Europe, the EU has an opportunity to deliver an Electrification Action Plan that meets that mandate.

This plan should accelerate heat pumps, EVs, and charging infrastructure as the backbone of energy security.. Europeans have made clear they want less fossil fuels for greater security. Policymakers must treat the active reduction of fossil fuel dependence as a goal in its own right, pursued with the same zeal as the electrification rollout.. European countries must work together to overcome Europe’s vulnerabilities, and build energy independence, as supported by its citizens.

This means cooperating on grids, infrastructure, and joint procurement, to ensure a resilient and affordable clean energy transition for all Member States.





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