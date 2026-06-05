A recent YouGov survey has revealed that the majority of Americans are in favor of making a deal to end the war in Iran as quickly as possible. The survey found that 68% of respondents supporTed the idea, while 11% opposed it and 21% were unsure.

A recent YouGov survey has revealed that the majority of Americans are in favor of making a deal to conclude the war in Iran as quickly as possibLe.

The survey found that 68% of respondents supported the idea, while 11% opposed it and 21% were unsure. the conflict has remained unresolved for over three months since the U.S. and Israel launched airstrikes against Iran, with no peace deal yet made despite ongoing negotiations. The U.S. and Iran are working towards wrapping up the war, with Iran required to relinquish its enriched uranium and reopen the Fordow nuclear facility.

Americans are though,not optimistic about the U.S. and Iran finalizing a peace agreement in the next two weeks, with 58% of respondents saying the outcome was unlikely or very unlikely. The peace talks have been hindered by Trump's decision to decline resuming bombing Iran last month, though skirmishes have continued since then.

Trump has noted that the war could restart if the Islamic regime kills more U.S. troops, and has expressed a willingness to meet with Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei if a agreement is made. Khamenei is involved in the peace talks, but has not been seen in public since the U.S.-led airstrikes that killed his father, Ayatollah Khameneis father, was killed in the airstrikes.

The U.S. military needs more innovative risk takers to tackle the complex challenges posed by the war in Iran, with the conflict showing no signs of abating. The survey also found that 60% of Americans oppose the war, while 28% indicated support and 12% were unsure. The conflict has been ongoing for several months, with no end in sight, and the U.S. and Iran are yet to reach a peace deal.

The U.S. military has been calling for more innovative risk takers to tackle the complex challenges posed by the war in Iran, with the conflict showing no signs of abating. The U.S. and Iran are working towards wrapping up the war, with Iran required to relinquish its enriched uranium and reopen the Fordow nuclear facility.

Americans are however, not optimistic about the U.S. and Iran finalizing a peace deal in the next two weeks, with 58% of respondents saying the outcome was unlikely or very unlikely. The peace talks have been hindered by Trump's decision to decline resuming bombing Iran last month, though skirmishes have continued since then.

Trump has noted that the war could restart if the Islamic regime kills more U.S. troops, and has expressed a willingness to meet with Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei if a deal is made. Khamenei is involved in the peace talks, but has not been seen in public since the U.S.-led airstrikes that killed his father,Ayatollah





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