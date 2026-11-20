A new Economist YouGov poll reveals 51 percent of Americans support deporting most illegal aliens. The survey highlights stark partisan divides on immigration policy ahead of legislative changes.

A recent survey conducted by The Economist and YouGov indicates that a significant majority of United States citizens support the removal of undocumented immigrants from the country. The poll, executed between November 13 and 16, 2026, involved 1,628 U.S. citizens and captures public sentiment immediately following the midterm elections. The findings suggest that the political landscape regarding immigration remains heavily divided along partisan lines, with distinct differences in how Democrats, Republicans, and independents view legal status and deportation protocols.

Public Opinion on Illegal Immigration Removal

When asked to identify their stance on immigrants who enter the United States illegally, 51 percent of respondents stated that most illegal aliens should be deported with very few exceptions. This position represents the plurality view among the American public at this time. A further breakdown reveals that 23 percent of participants believe all illegal immigrants should be deported immediately. Another 28 percent support deporting most individuals while allowing exceptions for those married to American citizens or those who have resided in the country for many years without a criminal record.

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Conversely, a substantial portion of the population favors a more restrictive approach to deportation based on criminal behavior. Specifically, 41 percent of Americans believe that only individuals who have committed serious crimes should face deportation. A small minority, representing just 7 percent of respondents, argued that all illegal immigrants should be allowed to remain in the United States without any exceptions. These figures illustrate a clear preference among the majority for enforcement mechanisms that prioritize removal over unrestricted legalization.

Partisan Divides on Immigration Enforcement

The survey data exposes drastic differences in opinion when analyzed through the lens of political affiliation. Among Democrats, 64 percent hold the view that illegal immigrants should only be deported if they have committed serious crimes, while all others should be permitted to remain in the country. This stance contrasts sharply with Republican viewpoints, where a majority favors broader deportation measures. Only 6 percent of Democrats believe that all illegal immigrants should be deported, while 20 percent support deporting most with few exceptions.

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Republican respondents demonstrate a strong inclination toward comprehensive removal policies. According to the survey, 47 percent of Republicans believe all illegal aliens should be deported immediately, and an additional 36 percent support deporting most with few exceptions. Only 16 percent of Republicans agree that only those who committed serious crimes should be deported. Furthermore, just 1 percent of Republicans believe all illegal immigrants should be allowed to remain. This creates a stark statistical contrast with the Democratic coalition regarding the baseline of acceptable enforcement.

Independent voters occupy a middle ground but lean slightly toward stricter enforcement based on criminal records. Among independents, 43 percent believe only those who committed serious crimes should be deported. However, 28 percent of independents support deporting most illegal aliens with few exceptions. Another 19 percent of independents advocate for the immediate deportation of all illegal immigrants, while 9 percent believe all should be allowed to remain. This distribution suggests that the median independent voter is less supportive of sweeping amnesty than the average Democrat but less aggressive than the average Republican.

Stance on Legal Immigration Levels

Beyond the specific question of illegal immigration, the survey also assessed public opinion on the volume of legal immigration. The results indicate that 22 percent of Americans believe legal immigration should be decreased. In contrast, 20 percent of respondents feel that legal immigration should be increased. A plurality of 31 percent believe that the current level of legal immigration should remain the same. This data suggests that the public is fairly evenly split between those who want to reduce legal entry and those who want to increase it, with the largest group preferring the status quo.

Political Responses and Legislative Goals

These survey results come as Democrats prepare to take control of legislative bodies, with plans to pursue amnesty for millions of undocumented immigrants. Hakeem Jeffries, the top House Democrat from New York, addressed the press on Tuesday, stating that his party intends to immediately move the Dream and Promise Act for DACA and TPS recipients. Jeffries falsely assumed that the midterm election results constituted a vote in favor of amnesty policies. He claimed that his party would turn the tide on what he described as the Trump administration's violent mass deportation machine.

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Jeffries guaranteed that the Dream and Promise Act would be moved early in the next Congress. This legislative push aims to protect recipients of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals and Temporary Protected Status. The survey data, however, suggests a significant disconnect between these political goals and the views of the general American electorate. With 51 percent supporting the deportation of most illegal aliens, the proposed legislative agenda may face substantial public opposition. Immigration and Customs Enforcement continues to operate as these political debates intensify.