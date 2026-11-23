Balearic Government declares level one emergency as intense wildfires threaten Cap de Formentor and Pollenca. Authorities warn tourists and locals to stay away due to dangerous wind conditions and difficult containment efforts.

Firefighters in Majorca are currently battling a severe forest fire in the municipality of Pollenca, prompting the Balearic Government to issue a level one state of emergency. The blaze, which erupted on Sunday evening near the iconic Cap de Formentor, has forced authorities to place the region under a yellow alert due to high winds reaching 60km per hour.

Emergency Response and Deployment Details

The Balearic Institute of Nature (Ibanat) has deployed approximately 50 agents to the scene, organized into five brigades, alongside four fire engines and specialized personnel from the Majorca Fire Department. At dawn, two helicopters joined the ground crews to assist in combating the flames, while two amphibious planes were also called in to provide aerial support.

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An advanced command post has been established to coordinate these complex firefighting efforts. Crews from Ibanat, the Majorca Fire Department, and the Pollenca Municipal Council are working tirelessly to contain the spread of the fire, which remains uncontrolled despite the multi-agency response. The scale of the fire and the total area affected by the flames are yet to be fully determined by officials.

Winds Complicate Containment and Visibility

The Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Natural Environment confirmed that strong winds have been a major factor in spreading the fire and making it difficult to contain. Poor mobile coverage in the rugged terrain has further hindered communication between emergency services, complicating their ability to coordinate effectively in real time.

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Despite the intensity of the blaze, which is visible from the air and other Balearic islands, emergency services confirmed that no buildings or the camping area in the forested section of Pollenca have been damaged. However, vineyards in the vicinity remain a concern as the fire continues to rage through the vegetation.

Official Warnings and Tourist Impact

Marga Prohens, the president of the Balearic Government, along with the Pollenca Civil Protection service, has urgently requested that citizens and tourists stay away from the affected area. Prohens stated on social media that she is closely monitoring the situation and asked the public to keep access routes clear for emergency vehicles to ensure the safety of firefighting teams.

Tourists flying into Majorca have shared videos of the fire on social media, raising questions about potential disruptions to air travel. While it is not yet known if planes to and from the island are being affected, the fame of the Cap de Formentor area means the fire has drawn significant attention from visitors and residents alike.

Next Steps and Public Safety Measures

Emergency services are maintaining a strong presence to monitor the fire's progression, especially given the forecasted wind gusts that could exacerbate the situation. Authorities are urging the public to remain vigilant and avoid the region until the level one state of emergency is lifted and the fire is declared fully under control.

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The situation remains dynamic as teams continue to work through the night and into the following days. Residents and visitors are advised to follow official updates from the Balearic Government and local municipal councils for the latest safety information and road closures in the Pollenca and Formentor districts.