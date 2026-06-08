Majorca Anti-Tourism Activists Plan Historic Protest for Late July

Anti-tourism activists in Majorca have announced a historic demonstration in Palma on July 26, organized by the group Menys Turisme Mes Vida, citing the island's limit for coping with tourists. The protest follows a year of growing tensions and multiple protests across Spanish tourist hotspots.

Anti-tourism activists in Majorca have announced plans for a historic demonstration in the capital city of Palma on July 26, intensifying their campaign against what they describe as overwhelming overtourism.

The protest, organized by the group Menys Turisme Mes Vida (Less Tourism More Life), is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. local time, just over a year after a similar large-scale march led to confrontations with police. In that prior event, around 100 activists gathered in the city center banging drums, requiring police intervention to disperse the crowd.

Organizers have vowed that the upcoming protest will be even larger, aiming to bring the island to a standstill and send a clear message that Majorca has reached its limit. Group spokesman David Comas stated that the island has become a theme park, making it impossible for young locals to afford housing or achieve independence. The demonstration date was deliberately chosen to build momentum through smaller actions in preceding weeks, with additional protests expected to be announced shortly.

The July 26 protest follows a series of anti-tourism actions across the Balearic and Canary Islands, as well as mainland Spain. Activists have employed various tactics to disrupt tourist activities, including blocking sightseeing buses, firing water pistols at tour buses near Barcelona's Sagrada Familia, and gluing shut Airbnb key boxes in the Canary Islands. In some cases, protesters have used fake police tape to cordon off beach access paths, tricking tourists into thinking areas were closed.

Last June, demonstrators stormed a party beach in Mallorca, setting off smoke and firing water pistols at holidaymakers while holding signs reading tourists go home. A major protest in May 2024 drew an estimated 15,000 people in Palma, with slogans like Majorca is not for sale and Canarias tiene un limite. Despite apologies from organizers for earlier incidents of booing and jeering at tourists dining in Palma, the movement shows no signs of abating.

The broader context of these protests is a record-breaking surge in tourism to Spain. In 2024, the country welcomed 94 million international visitors, and by August 2025, arrivals had already reached 66.8 million, a 3.9 percent increase from the previous year. The Balearic Islands, in particular, expect a new record this summer, exacerbated by events like the August 12 solar eclipse, which is forecast to draw even larger crowds.

Environmental groups such as GOB in Majorca have justified the protests, arguing that the Spanish government has failed to address mass tourism. They point to issues like sewage dumping into the sea, largely from tourist accommodations, as evidence of the industry's negative impact. While Tourism Minister Jordi Hereu expressed confidence that rising tourist spending offsets concerns, activists remain defiant, insisting that grassroots action is the only way to combat overtourism.

The upcoming demonstration threatens to disrupt the peak summer season, with implications for both tourists and the local economy





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Anti-tourism protesters vow to bring Majorca to a standstill with massive demonstrationAnti-tourism protesters in Spain have vowed to bring the island of Majorca to a standstill with a massive demonstration next month. The protest, which is being organised by the group Menys Turisme Mes Vida, or Less Tourism More Life, is set to take place in the Majorcan capital, Palma, on July 26. The group claims that the island has reached its limit in terms of tourism and that the constant influx of visitors is making it impossible for young people to become independent and find decent housing.

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