Major Winter Storm to Bring Heavy Snow, high Winds, and Extreme Cold to Arizona Through Midweek

A powerful winter storm system will impact Arizona from Saturday through Tuesday, delivering heavy snowfall, strong winds, and dangerously cold temperatures across the state. Multiple Winter Storm Warnings are in effect for Northern and Central Arizona's high terrain, with significant accumulations and blizzard conditions possible. Lower desert areas near the Colorado River will also see wintry precipitation. Travel is expected to be severely impacted.

A significant winter storm system is set to impact the state of Arizona from Saturday through Tuesday, bringing a complex mix of hazards including heavy snow, strong winds, and dangerously cold temperatures .

The National Weather Service has issued multiple Winter Storm Watches and Warnings across the state, with the most severe conditions expected in the higher elevations of Northern and Central Arizona. The event begins on Saturday, focusing initially on the lower desert areas near the Colorado River. From 9:00 AM to 11:00 PM MST, regions including Yuma, Martinez Lake, and the Lower Colorado River Valley are under a Winter Weather Advisory.

While precipitation may start as rain, temperatures are forecast to drop enough for a transition to snow, with accumulations expected, particularly in the western and northern parts of the valley. Travel along Interstate 8 and Highway 95 could become slick and hazardous at times. The main wave of the storm arrives on Sunday and intensifies through Monday. A vast area covering Northern Arizona is under a Winter Storm Warning from Sunday morning until Tuesday evening.

This includes the Little Colorado River Valley across multiple counties (Navajo, Apache, Coconino), the Grand Canyon, Marble and Glen Canyons, the Mogollon Rim (both Eastern and Western segments), the Kaibab and Coconino Plateaus, the Yavapai County Mountains, and the White Mountains. Snowfall rates are predicted to be heavy at times, with total accumulations of 1 to 2 feet possible in the highest spots above 6,000 feet.

Strong northerly winds will accompany the snow, creating periods of near-zero visibility due to blowing and drifting snow, especially on Sunday night and Monday. The combination of heavy snow and wind will make travel extremely difficult or impossible on many roads, including major routes like Highway 89, Highway 60, and Interstate 40 through the high terrain. A second, persistent band of hazardous weather affects the high terrain of the Navajo Nation and the northeastern plateaus.

From Sunday afternoon through Tuesday evening, areas including the Chinle Valley, Black Mesa, the Chuska Mountains, the Defiance Plateau, and the mesa country north and south of Highway 264 are under a Winter Storm Warning. These regions, already dealing with cold air, will see prolonged periods of moderate to heavy snow. The snow will be dry and powdery, but the strong winds will lead to extensive drifting, blocking roads and cutting off remote communities.

The prolonged duration and wind will pose a serious threat to livestock and may cause structural damage. The cold air mass settling over the region will also produce dangerously low wind chill values. By Monday and Tuesday, widespread sub-zero temperatures are forecast for the high country, with wind chill factors dipping well below -20 degrees Fahrenheit in the exposed elevations. This raises the risk of frostbite and hypothermia for anyone stranded or without proper shelter.

The severe cold will also stress the power grid and increase the risk of freezing pipes. Residents and travelers in the affected areas should prepare for a long-duration and potentially historic winter event. It is advised to avoid all non-essential travel during the warning period. Those who must travel should have a winter survival kit in their vehicle.

Stay informed through local news and the National Weather Service for the latest updates, as warnings and advisories may be expanded or extended as the storm evolves





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Arizona Weather Winter Storm Snow Forecast Blizzard Cold Temperatures Travel Advisory National Weather Service Mogollon Rim Grand Canyon Colorado River

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Weather Warnings Across Arizona and Northern ArizonaMultiple weather warnings have been issued for various regions in Arizona and Northern Arizona, spanning from Saturday through Tuesday. The warnings cover areas including Yuma/Martinez Lake, the Lower Colorado River Valley, Little Colorado River Valley, Grand Canyon Country, Mogollon Rim, Kaibab Plateau, Chinle Valley, and others. Specific timeframes are provided for each region, with alerts active during daytime and evening hours.

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