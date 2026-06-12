Major Warehouse Fire in West London Prompts Mass Evacuation and Large-Scale Fire Response

A large fire at a two-story warehouse in Brent, west London, has led to the evacuation of nearby residents and a major response from the London Fire Brigade, with 150 firefighters and 25 engines deployed overnight.

A significant fire emergency unfolded in west London when a blaze erupted at a multi-use warehouse on Oxgate Lane in the Brent area. The London Fire Brigade responded with a massive deployment, dispatching twenty-five fire engines and approximately 150 firefighters to the scene to combat the intense flames.

The incident occurred at a business park, involving a two-story warehouse structure that quickly became fully engulfed, with both the building and its roof alight. As a precautionary measure, around seventy residents from a neighboring residential block were evacuated to ensure their safety while firefighting operations were underway. Huge plumes of thick black smoke filled the sky, prompting officials to issue urgent public safety advice.

The London Fire Brigade, through its official X account, confirmed the scale of the response, noting the mobilization of four turntable ladders in addition to the primary firefighting apparatus. The Brigade emphasized that the fire was producing a significant amount of smoke and advised local residents to keep all doors and windows closed to prevent smoke infiltration into homes.

They further indicated that this would likely be a protracted incident, with crews expected to carry out firefighting operations throughout the night. Substantial road closures were implemented to facilitate emergency services and protect the public. Oxgate Lane was completely closed to traffic, and a major section of Edgware Road, between the junctions of Dollis Hill and Staples Corner, was also shut down.

Firefighters employed specialized equipment, including a High Volume Pump and a Hose Layer, to increase the water supply available for battling the blaze. The first emergency call reporting the fire was received at 9:14 pm, and over seventy calls flooded the control center. Crews were mobilized from multiple stations including Hendon, Willesden, and West Hampstead, along with surrounding units. The cause of the fire remains undetermined as of the initial reporting period





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London Fire Warehouse Blaze Brent Evacuation London Fire Brigade Oxgate Lane Incident

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