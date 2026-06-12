Major Warehouse Fire in West London Forces Evacuations, Massive Firefighting Response

A large fire at a two-storey warehouse in Brent, west London, has led to the evacuation of nearby residents and a major response from the London Fire Brigade. Approximately 150 firefighters and 25 fire engines are tackling the blaze, which has fully engulfed the structure. Authorities warn residents to keep windows closed due to heavy smoke, and major road closures are in place.

A significant fire broke out at a warehouse on Oxgate Lane in the Brent area of west London, prompting major emergency response. The incident occurred on a business park and involves a multi-use warehouse building with two floors, both of which, along with the roof, are fully engulfed in flames.

The London Fire Brigade (LFB) has mobilised a large-scale operation, dispatching twenty-five fire engines, approximately 150 firefighters, and four turntable ladders to the scene. Crews are utilizing a High Volume Pump and a Hose Layer to maximise water supply for firefighting efforts, indicating the severity and protracted nature of the blaze, which is expected to continue overnight. As a precaution, around 70 residents from a neighbouring residential block have been evacuated from their homes.

The LFB has issued a strong safety advisory to local residents, urging them to close all doors and windows due to the massive plumes of black smoke filling the sky, which may contain harmful particulates. The fire, which started at approximately 9:14 pm, was reported via more than 70 emergency calls. Road closures are in effect; Oxgate Lane is completely shut to traffic, and Edgware Road is closed between the junctions of Dollis Hill and Staples Corner, causing major disruption.

Fire crews from multiple stations, including Hendon, Willesden, and West Hampstead, are involved. The cause of the fire remains unknown and is under investigation





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London Fire Warehouse Blaze Brent Incident London Fire Brigade Evacuation Smoke Warning Road Closure

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