The GoWild pass will set passengers back $399, or $349 for Discount Den members.

can once again soar blue skies thanks to its new and approved 2027 GoWild Annual Pass. The Denver-based airline is nowto instantly use on flights through Dec. 31, 2027.

Passholders can then fly on the airline throughout the year for the flat annual fee of $399 — but some other charges may be tacked on to your ticket.the pass for the $399 price — or $349 for Discount Den members — it doesn’t necessarily mean you can fly anywhere for free. Passengers will be on the hook for certain fees like its one-cent airfare. Each eligible flight will cost one cent that passengers will need to pay at booking.

Also read Jacob Elordi and Kendall Jenner take major step in their romance

Taxes and fees will also be added, as well as carry-ons and checked baggage fees. If you want a specific seat, you’ll have to pay up for that also, as specific spot assignments are not included. And just note, flights and seats are also subject to availability — as Frontier controls how many seats are available to GoWild customers. This means that even if a flight has empty seats — it doesn’t mean you can book one.

While there are no blackout dates — even during peak travel days — an added charge could apply, the company said in The GoWild pass also has an automatic renewal — so if you only wanted the travel pass for one year, make sure to manually cancel. Any existing GoWild annual passholders can renew theirs early for $499, which will extend their pass through Dec. 31, 2028.

Advertisement

Previously, customers may have had to wait until the day before booking a domestic flight — or 10 days before an international flight. This year, the bare-bones airline is expanding its early-booking options — but not so fast.revealed the average amount it collected per passenger for airfare jumped 71% in the third quarter. That’s up $67.82 compared to $39.74 from just a year earlier. The largest factor for higher prices — the Iran war.

Jet fuel prices have surged by about 86% since the Iran war began back in February. Before the war, prices were about $2.39 a gallon, while they currently sit at $4.44 per gallon. So, the new and improved GoWild unlimited pass may sound like a traveler’s dream as the airline recorded higher prices, but the deal could be more expensive than you think after all the extra fees are added up.