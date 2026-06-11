Major Updates Planned for Jujutsu Kaisen Anime Ahead of 15th Anniversary Celebrations

MAPPA, the renowned animation studio behind Jujutsu Kaisen, is planning major updates for the anime ahead of its 15th anniversary celebrations. The studio is set to reveal new information on the upcoming fourth season, as well as updates on other projects, during a Jujutsu Talk Special Edition event on June 19th, 2026.

Season 3 reached its conclusion with a major cliffhanger, leaving several questions unanswered. The story continues after the intense Shibuya Incident Arc, following the aftermath of the major battle that took place during Halloween.

The third season adapts Itadori’s Extermination and Perfect Preparation Arcs before moving on to the Culling Games. Kenjaku, the villain responsible for planning the Shibuya Incident, also orchestrated a deadly battle royale, forcing all the sorcerers in the country to participate. The Culling Game is divided into two parts, which means the anime will wrap it up in Season 4 before moving on to the final arc.

It’s only been a little more than two months since Season 3 concluded, but MAPPA is already planning to drop major updates on the anime’s return. The renowned animation studio has major plans for its 15th anniversary celebrations this year, and fans can look forward to major updates on upcoming projects. On June 19th, 2026, MAPPA is holding a Jujutsu Talk Special Edition, which will be divided into two parts.

Junya Enoki, the voice behind Yuji Itadori, and Megumi Ogata, who voices Yuta Okkotsu, will be in attendance during the event. The live program will be divided into two parts, with the first one scheduled for the MAPPA Lineup Announcement Event. The official X handle specifically confirmed that the anime will reveal new updates on the fourth season.

Additionally, the second part will take place after the announcement event concludes, so it will be streamed on the YouTube channel of TOHO animation. Both parts will also be available as audio podcast episodes on Spotify, but only in Japanese. This major update is part of a major milestone by MAPPA.

In March this year, the animation studio launched The website also confirms that information on upcoming and ongoing projects will be revealed on the official YouTube channel of the studio. This doesn’t just include Jujutsu Kaisen, but more.

Furthermore, MAPPA will also hold an exhibition in several cities across Japan. The celebration won’t be over until a range of merchandise based on newly drawn illustrations is also revealed





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Jujutsu Kaisen MAPPA Updates Fourth Season Exhibition Merchandise

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