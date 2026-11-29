Gap, Marks & Spencer, and Uniqlo face scrutiny as European reports reveal 37% of garments mislabeled, exposing widespread discrepancies between natural fiber claims and synthetic reality.

High-street giants including Gap, Marks & Spencer, and Uniqlo are under intense scrutiny regarding the accuracy of their clothing labels. A recent investigation reveals that marketing terms frequently obscure the true synthetic content of garments, often leaving consumers with a misleading impression of the materials they are purchasing.

Marketing Terms Obscure Synthetic Content

Gap's latest collaboration with Victoria Beckham features a grey knit jumper described as 'CashSoft'. While the tagline promises a 'signature collection that feels cashmere-soft', the garment contains zero cashmere. The actual composition is 53 per cent cotton, 24 per cent acrylic, and 23 per cent nylon. This use of 'cashmere' in the marketing language creates a false perception of luxury and natural fiber content.

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Uniqlo employs similar tactics with its 'Soufflé yarn'. This material is primarily a mix of acrylic and polyester, containing only 8 per cent wool. Despite the small percentage of natural fiber, the name suggests a soft, wool-centric experience that the fabric does not deliver.

At Marks & Spencer, the 'AirYarn' jumper is positioned prominently at the front of stores with signs encouraging customers to discover its softness. The £18 crew-neck is listed as a wool blend but is actually composed of 52 per cent polyester, 41 per cent acrylic, 4 per cent wool, and 3 per cent elastane. The 'blend' terminology effectively dilutes the significance of the small wool fraction.

John Lewis has also faced criticism for its 'luxurious wool-blend fabric' coat. The label promises warmth through natural fibers, yet the garment is made of 60 per cent polyester and only 40 per cent wool. The 'wool-blend' label is technically accurate but functionally misleading to buyers seeking natural materials.

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European Commission Highlights Systemic Fraud

These isolated examples reflect a broader industry crisis highlighted by a June report from the European Commission. The report analyzed 132 items of clothing from various retailers and found that 37 per cent were mislabeled regarding fabric composition. This finding identifies the issue as a systemic problem rather than isolated errors.

The study examined tops, nightwear, athletic wear, and baby clothes purchased from both physical stores and online retailers. The brands were not disclosed in the report, but the scale of mislabeling suggests widespread non-compliance with labeling standards across the European market.

The discrepancies ranged from minor inaccuracies to severe fraud. One item labeled as 70 per cent cotton and 30 per cent polyester was found to contain only 58.4 per cent cotton and 41.6 per cent polyester. In more egregious cases, a top labeled as 100 per cent cotton was discovered to be entirely made of viscose, a semi-synthetic fiber derived from wood pulp.

Some items identified with serious mislabeling were removed from sale entirely. The European Commission's report emphasizes that these errors are not merely cosmetic but represent a significant breach of consumer trust and regulatory standards within the textile supply chain.

Supply Chain Complexity Enables Discrepancies

Experts attribute these labeling errors to the convoluted nature of modern fashion supply chains. Ashley Gill, chief standards officer at Textile Exchange, a non-profit organization dedicated to reducing harm in the supply chain, noted that materials often pass through seven or eight different companies. This complexity creates numerous opportunities for honest mistakes or intentional misleading claims.

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Gill explained that discrepancies frequently arise between the raw-material production stage and the final product. As materials move through multiple intermediaries, tracking and verification become increasingly difficult, allowing for distinct differences between what is claimed on the label and what is in the final garment.

Dr Jade McSorley, head of knowledge exchange at the Centre For Sustainable Fashion, highlighted that even specialists can miss these signs. She noted that when shopping for her newborn, she often found clothing tagged as cotton that was actually a fabric mix. Her experience underscores that lack of clarity is pervasive, even among industry experts.

McSorley's work focuses on embedding sustainability at the design stage to aid recycling. She observes that wellness concerns have spilled over into fashion, making people more aware that what they put on their body is as important as what they put inside. This heightened awareness has led to greater scrutiny of fabric claims.

Overproduction Drives Synthetic Shift

The reliance on synthetic fibers is driven by the fashion industry's vast overproduction. There is not enough agricultural space in the world to produce the natural fibers needed to maintain the excessive quantity of clothing being created. Consequently, retailers turn to cheaper synthetics to meet demand while maintaining lower price points.

Research from retail intelligence platform Edited found that Zara's polyester content rose by 27 per cent in 2024 to 41 per cent in 2026. Despite this increase in synthetic use, the brand's marketing pivoted towards natural fabrics, with 'cotton' mentions rising 48 per cent year on year. This strategic misalignment between marketing and material reality is becoming increasingly common.

As fast fashion continues to pump out clothes in swathes, the cheaper the clothing, the more corners are likely cut in its creation. The unquenchable thirst for new stuff relies on the utilization of synthetics, which are cheaper and more abundant than natural fibers. This trend raises serious questions about the sustainability and honesty of the modern fashion industry.