Britain's biggest-spending government department confirmed on Saturday that was victim of a deliberate cyberattack.

LONDON – Britain’s biggest-spending government department confirmed on Saturday that the cyber incident that prompted it to take its systems offline over the past couple of days was a deliberate cyberattack.

The Department for Work and Pensions, which pays out benefits to millions of people including retirees and those requiring welfare support, said in a statement that it had experienced “an attempt to gain unauthorized access to our systems. ”“Our team and specialist cyber experts continue to investigate a cyberattack on DWP´s systems,” the department said. It said that it’s continuing to work with the National Cyber Security Center and the Government Cyber Coordination Center to understand what had occurred.

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The incident, which was first detected on Thursday night, saw a range of services taken offline as a precautionary measure, several of which remained offline on Saturday. The department has said there was no evidence of any personal details being compromised, and pensions and benefit payments continued to be made as normal. On Friday, the prime minister’s office said that there was no evidence that a “malicious actor” had targeted other government departments.