Major UK demonstrations lead to 'unprecedented' £4.5million police operation

This article reports on the two major rival demonstrations in London today. The gatherings are expected to draw thousands of protesters, with one rally led by Tommy Robinson and the other to mark Nakba Day.

Around 80,000 protesters are set to descend on London today for two major rival demonstrations, sparking an 'unprecedented' £4.5million police operation. The clashes are expected between a Unite the Kingdom rally led by far-Right activist Tommy Robinson and a pro-Palestine demo to mark Nakba Day .

Police have deployed 4,000 officers, including armored vehicles, police horses, dogs, drones, and helicopters. They aim to avoid clashes between the two groups by keeping them apart. There are concerns that football fans from the FA Cup final might spill into the rallies. A £4.5million operation is in place to tackle the protests, and potential offenses carry a jail term of up to seven years under the Public Order Act.

The police have blocked 11 foreign nationals described as 'far-right agitators' from entering the UK. The rallies aim to rid Britain of Starmer, promoting hatred and division. For the first time, organizers and speakers face prosecution under official protest restrictions for extremism or hate speech. The Category for this news is 'Politics'





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

UK Demonstrations Tommy Robinson Nakba Day Police Unprecedented Hate Speech Extremism Public Order Act Director Of Public Prosecutions Forbidden Nationals Organizers Speakers Two Rallies Free Speech Category News Category Politics

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Major price tag attached if feds want to convert Dublin prison for new useThe report has prompted a renewed concern by immigrant and inmate advocates about future plans for the property.

Read more »

Green Lantern Reveals Super-Powerful New Lantern in Major DC TwistThe newest issue of Green Lantern Corps has introduced a new and very powerful Lantern from a different emotional spectrum.

Read more »

NHS Achieves Major Milestone in Reducing Patient Waiting ListsThe NHS has seen a significant drop in waiting times for routine treatments, meeting interim targets for the first time in years despite ongoing diagnostic pressures.

Read more »

Devon home with arches under lawn hits market for less than London flatA unique four-bedroom home in Barnstaple, Devon, has hit the market for less than the price of a London flat after being converted from a subterranean Victorian reservoir. The property boasts large arched brick ceilings, a modern interior, and stunning outdoor space.

Read more »