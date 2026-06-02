Major U.S. Ocean Monitoring Network to Be Dismantled Despite Climate Crisis

The National Science Foundation is dismantling the $386 million Ocean Observatories Initiative, a critical network of ocean sensors, years ahead of schedule. Scientists warn the loss of real-time data on marine ecosystems and climate change, especially with an incoming El Niño and ongoing marine heat waves, will severely hamper understanding of ocean conditions. The decision, part of a "descoping" plan, has been criticized as poorly timed and detrimental to long-term environmental research.

A major ocean monitoring system, built at a cost of $386 million and designed to run for decades, is being dismantled years ahead of schedule.

The Ocean Observatories Initiative (OOI), a network of over 900 sensors collecting real-time data on ocean circulation, marine ecosystems, climate change, and extreme weather, will see its critical moorings off the U.S. Pacific coast removed imminently. The National Science Foundation (NSF), which funds the project, announced a "descoping" plan last month to pull instruments from waters off Oregon, Washington, Alaska, North Carolina, and Greenland by 2027.

The decision, framed as aligning with a strategy for a "nimbler approach" and based on a 2025 National Academies report, has drawn sharp criticism from the scientific community. They warn the loss of this continuous, freely available data stream-which has underpinned more than 500 scientific publications-could not come at a worse time. An anticipated El Niño event and an existing marine heat wave off California are expected to disrupt weather patterns and supercharge ocean warming.

With the removal of the Oregon and Washington moorings and a fleet of underwater gliders, researchers warn they will lose a crucial capability to monitor subsurface conditions, where the most significant oceanographic changes occur. The abrupt termination, with the project originally slated for another 15 to 20 years of operation, leaves a significant gap in long-term environmental monitoring just as climate impacts intensify.

Scientists and educators who relied on the infrastructure for real-time data express profound concern over the timing, arguing that dismantling a working, data-rich observatory network contradicts the need for robust climate observation systems. The NSF maintains the action is not a cancellation but a strategic reallocation of resources toward evolving priorities and emerging technologies, yet the move highlights the precariousness of long-term scientific funding in the face of urgent environmental challenges





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