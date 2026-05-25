Major Twist in 'Euphoria': Nate Dies After Rattlesnake Bites, Series Explores Mental Illness, Sexuality

The news text discusses the death of Nate, a character in the series Euphoria, and the exploration of mental illness, toxic relationships, and sexuality in the show. The third season of Euphoria faced several delays due to the creators commitment to his short-lived series The Idol and the dual WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

he was locked underground for 72 hours. As Cassie found a way to get him out, a snake was able to get into the box that Nate was trapped in. got Alamo to help them dig Nate out — but he was already dead after suffering numerous rattlesnake bites.

This marked a major twist for the showfollows troubled high school student Rue (Zendaya) as she struggles to remain sober after rehab. The series also explores topics including mental illness, toxic relationships, sexuality and more. After its premiere in 2019, the show’s ensemble cast, which includesGrey's Anatomy wasn't the only show that killed off a major character in 2026 — and many of those fictional deaths still have fans upset..





usweekly / 🏆 390. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Euphoria Nate Death Mental Illness Toxic Relationships Sexuality

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

‘Euphoria’ Season 3 and the Strange Case of Rue’s (Mostly) Missing MomNika King, who plays Zendaya’s character’s mom on “Euphoria,” opens up about why she’s been largely absent from the HBO series’ third season.

Read more »

Sydney Sweeney walks 'delicate line' as 'Euphoria' sex scenes overshadow her talent: expertCrisis and reputation experts say Sydney Sweeney's sexualized 'Euphoria' scenes risk limiting her brand if they overshadow her acting talent long-term.

Read more »

Have We Seen Sydney Sweeney's Most Nude 'Euphoria' Scene Yet?Cassie keeps upping the ante.

Read more »

Euphoria Season 3: Check Out What's Ahead with S03E07 'Rain or Shine'With only one episode to go before the season finale, here's what's ahead with tonight's episode of HBO's Euphoria, S03E07: 'Rain or Shine.'

Read more »