Major Trial Finds Drug Combo Cuts Prostate Cancer Recurrence Risk by Nearly a Third

A pivotal international study shows that adding apalutamide to standard hormone therapy after prostate surgery significantly reduces the chance of aggressive prostate cancer returning, offering men longer remission and survival.

A groundbreaking clinical trial has revealed a significant advancement in the treatment of high-risk prostate cancer , potentially extending the lives of thousands of men. The research focuses on combining a novel hormone therapy drug with standard treatment following prostate removal surgery.

For patients with advanced prostate cancer, surgery is a critical intervention, yet the disease recurs in approximately half of all cases. The standard approach after surgery involves androgen deprivation therapy (ADT), which lowers testosterone levels, as many prostate tumors depend on this hormone to grow. The new study demonstrates that adding the drug apalutamide to this regimen markedly improves outcomes. Apalutamide, marketed as Erleada, belongs to a newer class of drugs that block testosterone from fueling cancer cells.

Experts presenting the findings at the American Society of Clinical Oncology's annual meeting hailed the results, stating the treatment 'clearly improves outcomes in surgical patients at high risk of relapse.

' The phase 3 PROTEUS trial involved over 2,100 men, with an average age of 66, across 18 countries. All participants received ADT for six months before and after their prostatectomy. Half were also given apalutamide, while the other half received a placebo. After five years, the group treated with apalutamide showed a 29 percent reduction in the risk of cancer recurrence.

Moreover, these men remained free from cancer progression for a median of nearly five years, compared to about three years for the placebo group. The combined therapy also lowered the risk of the cancer spreading by approximately 20 percent. The side effect profile was described as having only limited additional issues; while urinary tract infections were common in both groups, rashes were the most frequent reason for discontinuing apalutamide.

Researchers are now conducting further analyses to determine the duration of the treatment's effectiveness and to evaluate its overall impact on patients' quality of life. Simon Grieveson, Assistant Director of Research at Prostate Cancer UK, emphasized the importance of the findings: 'For men with high-risk, localised or locally advanced prostate cancer, the risk of their cancer returning after surgery is sadly too high.

That's why the results from PROTEUS are so exciting, giving them more time with their loved ones and greater reassurance that their cancer is less likely to come back.

' He also urged caution, noting, 'However, the extra treatment also caused more serious side effects, and we need to be extremely careful that we aren't over-treating some of these men. ' He stressed the need for additional research to identify which patients will benefit most from the intensified therapy. Prostate cancer remains the most prevalent cancer in men in the UK, with about 63,000 new cases and 12,000 deaths annually.

These results emerge shortly after government advisers rejected proposals for a nationwide prostate cancer screening program. The Daily Mail, which has been campaigning to end preventable prostate cancer deaths and to establish a targeted screening initiative for high-risk men-including those of Black ethnicity, those with a family history, and carriers of specific genetic mutations-continues to advocate for such measures





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Prostate Cancer Apalutamide Androgen Deprivation Therapy PROTEUS Trial Cancer Recurrence Clinical Trial Prostatectomy High-Risk Cancer

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