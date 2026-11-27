A severe nor'easter has struck the eastern United States, causing record coastal flooding from North Carolina to New Jersey, widespread power outages from wind-blown trees, and historic travel disruptions including the first-ever postponement of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. while the East Coast deals with rain and gale-force winds,the storm as well delivered significant eaRly-season snow to the Midwest.

Historic Disruptions and Emergency Declarations

A powerful and sprawling storm system has swept across the eastern United States, bringing with it a cascade of hazardous weather conditions that have significantly impacted Thanksgiving holiday plans. The convergence of intense winds, heavy precipitation, and severe coastal flooding has forced authorities to declare states of emergency in several key regions, including New York and Fresh Jersey. The storm, often referred to by meteorologists as a nor'easter , developed over the Southeast and tracked up the East Coast, creating a complex weather scenario that affected everything from major urban centers to remote coastal communities. The severity of the situation was underscored by the unprecedented decision to postpone the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade,marking the first time in the event's one-hundred-year history that the iconic celebration was moved to a later date due to extreme weather safety concerns.

The postponement of the parade highlights the sheer scale of the disruption, as millions of Americans were already navigating one of the busiest travel periods of the year. In addition to the parade, travel chaos has been widespread, with dangerous driving conditions and reduced visibility affecting highways and airports across the Midwest and Northeast. The combination of rain and snow in various regions has led to stranded motorists and stalled traffic,creating significant delays for holiday travelers attempting to reach their destinations. Emergency management agencies in coastal towns have been actively responding to flooding incidents, with high-water vehicles navigating submerged streets to ensure public safety.

Also read Powerful Storm Disrupts Thanksgiving on US East Coast with Widespread Power Outages and Travel Delays

Record-Breaking Coastal Flooding and Wind Damage

Coastal areas from North Carolina to Fresh England experienced some of the most dramatic impacts, with surging seawater inundating beachfront properties, transit hubs, and low-lying roads. In New Jersey, the metropolis of Cape May saw its all-period record high water levels surpassed, breaking the previous record set by Winter Storm Jonas in 2016. Water levels in some areas reached three to four feet above ground during high tide. Similarly,in Delaware, Lewes recorded its third highest storm tide on record, while in Virginia, the Wachapreague station observed water levels over a foot and a half higher than its previous record. Norfolk experienced its highest storm tide since Hurricane Isabel in 2003,with peak inundation reaching nearly five feet,necessitating high water rescues in Lewisetta.

The wind component of the storm has bEen equally destructive, with gusts exceeding sixty miles per hour recorded in multiple locations. In North Carolina,peak gusts reached sixty-three miles per hour at Cape Hatteras, while Virginia reported speeds of seventy-three miles per hour in Broadway. Fresh Jersey, Maryland, West Virginia, and Delaware too reported gusts between sixty-six and seventy miles per hour. These fierce winds have caused extensive damage, sending large trees crashing into homes and downing power lines. In Maryland, a tree collapsed onto an occupied house in Kensington, causing significant structural damage,and another incident in Ocean Pines punched a hole through the exterior wall of a residence. In the New York Metropolis metro area, the storm brought sideways rain and howling winds that submerged train tracks at the Hoboken Terminal, disrupting rail service at a major transit hub.

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Widespread Precipitation and Snow in the Midwest

While the East Coast battled rain and wind, the western edge of the storm system delivered heavy, wet snow to the mid-Mississippi Valley, particularly affecting parts of Illinois and Missouri. St. Louis recorded 7.3 inches of snow, making it the second snowiest Thanksgiving on record for the city, trailing only a 7.7-inch storm in 1980. This early season snowfall has led to slick, snow-covered roads, resulting in numerous reports of jackknifed trucks and stranded drivers. The heavy snow also caused power outages for over 160,000 customers in Missouri and Illinois,as well as downed tree limbs across the region.

Meanwhile, the southern and central parts of the storm's path received significant rainfall. Parts of Florida saw nearly ten inches of rain,with Marathon in the Middle Keys experiencing its wettest November day since records began in 1950. Eastern North Carolina was too drenched, with up to nine inches of rain falling, which prompted flash flood warnings in the Raleigh-Durham metro area. The DC area airports, Baltimore, Martinsburg,and Charlottesville all experienced their rainiest Thanksgivings on record. Additionally, Central Park in Fresh York City recorded its wettest day, reflecting the widespread nature of the heavy rainfall. As the storm continues to evolve, residents in affected areas are advised to remain cautious of lingering power outages, difficult driving conditions,and potential additional flooding at high tides through Friday.